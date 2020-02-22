CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers

CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020 is scheduled on 24th February 2020 (Monday). Check important questions & answers for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2020. With this article, you can also access important resources like CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for all subjects (including Physical Education), latest Syllabus & previous years papers.

Important Questions and Answers for Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2020: 1 Mark

SECTION-A

Q. Which of the following is not a cognitive disability?

a) Dyslexia

b) Hyperactivity

c) Memory disorder

d) Sensory impairment

Answer:

(d) Sensory impairment

Q. Which of the following is not involved in barrow three item tests?

a) Standing Broad Jump

b) Zig-Zag Run

c)Medicine Ball Put

d) Shuttle Run

Answer:

(d) Shuttle Run

Q. League-Cum-Knock out is part of which tournament

a) Knock out

b) Round robin

c) Combination

d) Consolation

Answer:

(c) Combination

Q. Which amongst these is not a method to improve flexibility?

a) Ballistic

b) Static stretching

c)PNF

d) Fartlek

Answer:

(d) Fartlek

Q. A disorder related to brain trouble in receiving and responding to information can be termed as_______?

a) ODD

b) OCD

c) ADHD

d) SPD

Answer:

(d) SPD

Q. A person having both traits of introvert and extrovert is known as?

a) Mesomorph

b) Extroversion

c) Ambiverts

d) Endomorph

Answer:

(c) Ambiverts

Q. Which amongst these is a sitting asana?

a) Ardh-Matsyendrasana

b) Padahastasana

c) Ardh Chakrasana

d) Trikonasana

Answer:

(a) Ardha-Matsyendrasana

Q. Avoiding eye contact and preferring to stay alone are common to which disorder?

a) SPD

b) ADHD

c) ASD

d) ODD

Answer:

(c) ASD

Q. AAHPER General Fitness test consists of:

a) Pull Ups Boys

b) Sit-Ups (Flexed Leg), Boys and Girls

c) Shuttle Run (Boys and Girls)

d) All of these

Answer:

(d) All of these

Q. Fine motor development is involved in:

a) Sitting

b) Walking

c) Standing

d) Catching a ball

Answer:

(d) Catching a ball

Q. Newton’s First law of motion known as___________________________.

a) Law of Inertia

b) Law of acceleration

c) Law of reaction

d) Gravitational pull

Answer:

(a) Law of Inertia

Q. Which of the following is a Micro nutrient?

a) Carbohydrates

b) Fats

c) Water

d) Vitamins

Answer:

(d) Vitamins

Q. What is the formula to determine number of matches in League fixture for even number of teams?

a) N+1/2

b) N-1/2

c) N(N-1)/2

d) N(N+1)/2

Answer:

(c) N(N-1)/2

Q. Which one of these is a long term effect of exercise on cardiovascular system?

a) ↑ Heart rate

b) ↑ Body temperature

c) ↑ Cardiac output

d) ↑ BP

Answer:

(c) ↑ Cardiac output

Q. What is the height of the box used by boys in Harvard step test?

a) 16 inch

b) 18 inch

c) 20 inch

d) 22 inch

Answer:

(c) 20 inch

Q. The amount of oxygen which can be absorbed and consumed by the working muscles from

Blood is called_______________________.

a) Oxygen intake

b) oxygen transport

c) oxygen uptake

d) energy reserve

Answer:

(c) oxygen uptake

Q. Acceleration runs are used to improve ____________________.

a) Strength

b) Endurance

c)Speed

d) Flexibility

Answer:

(c) Speed

Q. Overstretching of ligament cause:

a) Strain

b) Sprain

c) Contusion

d) Bruises

Answer:

(b) Sprain

Q. When the angle between the two bones decreases it is termed as_____________________.

(a) Flexion

(b) Extension

(c) Abduction

(d) Adduction

Answer:

(a) Flexion

Q. Which of the following is not a spinal curvature deformity?

a) Kyphosis

b) Scoliosis

c) Lordosis

d) Flatfoot

Answer:

(d) Flatfoot

Q. Gomukhasana and Padmasana are performed to rectify which postural deformity?

a) Flatfoot

b) Scoliosis

c) Knock-knees

d) Bow legs

Answer:

(c) Knock-knees

Q. Which of the following asana should be performed for curing Obesity?

a) Trikonasana

b) Bhujangasana

c) Pawanmuktasana

d) Tadasana

Answer:

(a) Trikonasana



Q. Which of the following is a macro mineral?

a) Iodine

b) Iron

c) Copper

d) Calcium

Answer:

(d) Calcium

Q. Person with emotional instability and negative emotions are termed as_________________.

a) Neuroticism

b) Agreeableness

c) Openness

d) Conscientiousness

Answer:

(a) Neuroticism

Important Questions and Answers for Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2020: 3 Marks

Question: What are the pitfalls of dieting? Explain any three.

Answer:

Pitfalls of dieting (These points must be explained in detail)

(a) Extreme reduction of calories

(b) Restrict nutrients

(c) Skipping meals

Question: Write down the formula for calculating fitness Index both for short term and long term.

Answer:

- Fitness Index (short form) = (100 × test duration in seconds)/ (5.5 × pulse count between 1 and 1.5 mm)

- Fitness Index (long form) = (100 × test duration in seconds)/ (2 × sum of heart beats in the recovery periods)

Question: Explain Fartlek Training method along with its advantages.

Answer:

Fartlek is a Swedish term meaning speed play. Used for development of Endurance. Blend of continuous training and interval training. Duration: 45 min , Heartbeat: 140-150 beats/min

Advantages:

Good aerobic and anaerobic fitness

Flexible in nature

More number of athletes can take part

Easily adapted

No equipment required.

Versatile

Explain any three types of coordinative abilities.

Answer:

Types of coordinative abilities:

a) Orientation ability

b) Coupling ability

c) Reaction ability

Question: Describe various types of movements in joints with help of examples.

Answer:

Types of Movements:

Extension: Extension is the opposite of flexion, describing a straightening movement that increases the angle between body parts. For example, when standing up, the knees are extended.

Adduction: Adduction is movement towards the midline of the body also applies to movements inwards and across the body. E.g. right femur extended out to the right side, inwards towards or across the centre of the body.

Abduction: Abduction is movement away from the midline of the body. For example: Abduction of the hip is when the femur (upper-leg bone) moves outward to the side.

Important Questions and Answers for Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2020: 5 Marks

Question: Describe the procedure for performing Shalabhasana along with its benefits and contradictors

Answer:

(These points must be explained in details)

Shalabhasana:

Benefits:

1) Relief to slipped disc problem

2) Strengthens the muscles of spine, buttocks and arms and legs.

3) Improves posture.

4) Helps in relieving stress

5) Removes constipation

6) Alleviates lower back pain

Contra indicators:

1) Weak spine

2) Weak heart

3) High blood pressure

4) Coronary problems

Question: Explain in detail Physiological changes which occur due to ageing.

Answer:

(These points must be explained in detail)

1) Change in muscle size and strength.

2) Change in metabolism and body composition

3) Change in bone density

4) change in respiratory system

5) Change in cardiovascular system

6) Change in Gastrointestinal system

7) Changes in senses

8) Change in flexibility

9) Change in Nervous system

Question: Draw a knockout fixture for 23 teams.

Answer:

Question: Describe five types of disorders with their symptoms and causes.

Answer:

(a) Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

It is a disorder in which a person is unable to control Behavior due to difficulty in processing neural stimuli, accompanied by an extremely high level of motor activity. ADHD can affect children and adults, but it is easiest to perceive during schooling.

(b) Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)

Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) is a neurological disorder that causes difficulties with processing information from the five senses: vision, auditory, touch, olfaction and taste, as well as from the sense of movement (vestibular system) and/or the positional sense (proprioception). Sensory Processing Disorder is a condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes in through the senses.

(c) Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Autism is a complex neurobehavioral condition that includes impairments in social interaction and developmental language and communication skills combined with rigid, repetitive behaviors.

(d) Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD): Oppositional Defiant

Disorder is defined by theDSM–5 as a pattern of angry/irritable mood, argumentive/defiant behavior. Oppositional defiant disorder can be defined in this way that “Even the best behaved children can be difficult and challenging at times. But if your child or teen has a frequent and persistent pattern of anger, irritability, arguing, defiance or vindictiveness toward you and other authority.

(e) Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a mental disorder in which people have unwanted and repeated thoughts, feelings, ideas, sensations and behaviors that drive them to do something over and over.

Question: Describe the procedure for performing Gomukhasana along with its benefits and contradictors.

Answer:

(These points must be explained in detail)

Gomukhasana:

Benefits:

1) Strengthens legs

2) Improves functionality of lungs

3) Flexibility of shoulder joint

4) Reduces stress and anxiety.

5) Improves function of kidney

Contra indicators:

1) Individual suffering from Shoulder, knee and back pain should avoid

2) Chronic Hip Injury