CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips & Important Resources

CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Paper 2020 is to be held on 24th February 2020 (Monday, 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM). Check important tips, strategies & resources for revision & preparation of CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020 (last-minute). Physical Education is viewed as one of the simple & scoring subjects of CBSE Class 12 and with a little hard work, students can easily score high marks in this paper. To help the students, here we have provided some important resources for the preparation of CBSE 12th Physical Education Exam 2020.

Check Class 12th Physical Education Sample Paper 2020 (issued by CBSE):

CBSE provides sample papers for classes 10th & 12th, every year before the exams. With these CBSE sample papers, students get an idea about the new examination pattern. After reading the CBSE 12th Physical Education Sample Paper 2020, you will easily understand the latest examination pattern of CBSE Class 12th Physical Education paper. After learning this sample paper, you will also get familiar with some important concepts on which questions can be asked in CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2020.

Prepare from latest CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020:

During preparation (especially on the last day), students are advised to revise topics which are mentioned in the latest CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2020. During revision or preparation, you must stick to the latest CBSE Syllabus of Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2020.

Prepare from previous years’ papers of Class 12 Physical Education:

Previous year question papers are a very valuable resource when one needs to prepare huge syllabus in a very short period. Students should revise last year papers of CBSE 12th Physical Education (5 to 10 years). After going through previous years' papers of CBSE 12th Physical Education, you will learn about important topics (or concepts) from which questions have been repeatedly asked in previous exams. Students should write down such concepts & pay special attention to these concepts while revising.

These are some important tips & resources for the last minute preparation or revision of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2020. Students preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2020 can likewise check other great articles related to ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2020.

