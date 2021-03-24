CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021: Check New Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check the latest CBSE 12th Physics sample paper, revised CBSE syllabus & other essential resources for preparation of CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021 which is scheduled for 8th June 2021. Physics is considered as a difficult subject & students usually feel difficulty while revising Physics subject. In the subjects like Physics, the selective study from the latest sample paper, new syllabus & previous year papers is extremely important. Students can analyse five to year papers of Physics & check important concepts from which problems have been frequently asked. The links to access these essential resources are given in the table below.

Besides the above resources, Class 12th Physics NCERT textbooks are also important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2021. Students are also recommended to practice all the questions & solved examples given in the NCERT textbook. Students must also refer to NCERT Exemplar for the preparation of the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper. Links to download resources related to NCERT are given below

With the links above, one can get all essential resources for CBSE 12th Physics subject. Jagranjosh.com has also published necessary resources for other subjects. Resources like past year papers, latest sample papers, study notes, model answer sheets, important questions etc.

One can also access important videos from the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. These videos are also available at jagranjosh.com. Besides resources for preparation, one can also check strategies & tips for exam preparation. Students are also encouraged to pay attention to the deleted CBSE Syllabus. Questions based only on the revised CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2020-21 are expected in the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021.

