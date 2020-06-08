CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Answers of Frequently Asked Questions Related to Pending Papers, Change of Examination Center & More

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a PDF containing 23 important frequently asked questions with answers on its official website cbse.nic.in. The board has answered some critical questions which have been frequently asked by students.
CBSE 10th & 12th. Students of CBSE 12th & 10th who are going to appear for CBSE board exam 2020 from 1st July to 15 July must read it carefully. Although, it is also useful for students who have recently moved to CBSE Class 10th & Class 12th.
CBSE is going to conduct pending papers of 10th & 12th from 1st July onwards in 15,000 examination centres all over India. Recently CBSE has also issued detailed guidelines for students who wish to change their examination centres. You can learn more about this story from the link given below
CBSE Board Exam 2020: New Guidelines For Students Who Wish To Change Exam Centres To Their Home Districts & Other Important Updates!
CBSE has given some relief to students with special needs and it’s up to them whether they want to write pending papers or not. Their results will be published using an alternate method of assessment. Check more about this story from the link given below
CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2020: These Students Can Skip Papers, Alternate Method Of Assessment Will Be Used!
As per the latest updates, CBSE Result 2020 for 10th & 12th is expected to be announced before 15th August 2020. During an exclusive interview with BBC, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the plan is to publish the results before 15th August. When he was asked about reopening of Schools and colleges then he said one can expect after 15 August or later. You can learn about this story from the link given below
Unlock 1.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with UTs & States: MHA
Exam dates for competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET have been already announced and students who want to practice mock test online can attempt mock test with their smartphone using 'National Test Abhyaas' app. Learn more from the link given below
NEET & JEE Main 2020 Aspirants Can Attempt Free Mock Test Online: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application - Get Direct Link