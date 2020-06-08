CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Answers of Frequently Asked Questions Related to Pending Papers, Change of Examination Center & More

How regular candidates can make a request to change the examination centre?

What are the important conditions for change of examination centre which need to be kept in mind by the students?

Important conditions are as follows:-  Change of centre in the same district will not be allowed.  NCT of Delhi will be considered as one district for this purpose hence change of examination centre from one district of Delhi to another district of Delhi will not be permitted.  Change of examination centre will be centre in neighbouring district will be allotted.  In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted. In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be allotted outside the containment zone.  Private candidates (2nd chance Compartment, Failures of previous year, Improvement of Performance, Additional subject, Female candidates of NCT of Delhi, Visually Impaired candidates) and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates who have not shifted from their district of examination centre to any other district in India will be required to appear for the examination from the allotted examination centre from where they have appeared earlier upto 18.3.2020.  No examination will be conducted for the students studying in CBSE affiliated schools situated outside India(abroad) because of restrictions imposed by their Governments. Their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the Board.  Result in respect of the subjects whose examinations will not be conducted by the Board will also be declared as per assessment scheme to be decided by the Board.  In case children with special needs availing the facility of scribe do not wish to appear in the forthcoming examination because of noncompliance of social distancing norms, their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme allowed only in the district in which the applicant has shifted to, and in which CBSE is having affiliated schools. Provided, in case, a student is presently staying in a district in which there is no CBSE school (more content im PDF)

What is the eligibility for making request for change of examination centre for private candidates?

Private candidates who have shifted from their district of examination centre to some other district in India can also make a request to change their examination centre.

Because of the prevailing condition of spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, special efforts are required for conducting examinations in a safe manner. As a number of students have shifted from the district of their school to some other district in the country, what efforts have made by the CBSE to address the issue of safe conduct of remaining examinations?

CBSE has decided to address the issue of safe conduct of forthcoming examination by taking following two decisions: 1. Examinations would now be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates instead of the examination centre already allotted. 2. CBSE will allow change of examination centre in respect of candidates who have shifted and are residing in some other district in the country than the place of their school.

What is the eligibility for making request for change of examination centre for regular candidates?

Following category of regular candidates who have shifted from their district of school to some other district in India will be eligible to make request for change of examination centre: i) Students who were residing in hostels ii) Students sponsored by State Governments iii) Students who have shifted from the district of their school to some other district within India