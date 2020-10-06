CBSE Board Exam 2021: 10th & 12th Students To Get 15% Relaxation On CBSE's Attendance Rule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will give 15% Relaxation on CBSE's Attendance Rule for students who are going to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. Due to COVID-19, many students were not able to take online classes and this decision of CBSE is a big relief to those students.

CBSE's Attendance Rule:

According to the CBSE's attendance rule, in the complete academic year, 75% attendance is compulsory to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams with certain exceptions.

But due to COVID-19, the academic session 2020-21 has been hampered. Many students were unable to attend online classes due to unavailability of resources (like mobile phones, tablets, laptop or internet).

CBSE's Attendance Rule for 2020-2021 for 10th & 12th:

The 15% relaxation is given to the students of 10th & 12th who were unable to attend online classes due to technical issues or due to unavailability of online classes (not provided by CBSE Schools). As per the media reports, the relaxation on attendance will apply to students from lockdown to unlock-four only (April to September).

Several media houses reported, quoted CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj that this is a one-time exemption for the academic year 2020-21, or, the students who are going to appear for CBSE board exam 2021.

