CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check New Official Updates & Tips to Revise the CBSE 12th Mathematics Syllabus in Last 3 Months

CBSE 2021: As per the latest official updates, CBSE Date Sheet 2021 will be released on 2nd February 2021. CBSE Board Exam 2021 will start on 4th May and will conclude on 10th June 2021. Students don't have many days to prepare CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for the final exam. In this article, we are going to provide simple tips to finish completing CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 in a few days. With these tips, students can easily finish syllabus within time and boost their preparation level.

# Leave Topics/Chapters Mentioned In Deleted CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was reduced by 30%. Many chapters were deleted from CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21. Complete details of these topics can be accessed from the link given below.

Students focusing only on CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021 preparation can leave these topics & accelerate their ongoing preparation of CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021.

# First Prepare Topics Mentioned In Revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21

Students are also advised to go through the revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 and focus only on the topics which are mentioned in the revised CBSE Syllabus. First, prepare or revise easy topics of CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 and then prepare difficult topics. You can access revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 from the link given below

# Give Priority To Important Topics While Doing Preparation

While doing preparation students are advised to give priority to important topics of CBSE Class 12 Maths. If you are wondering how to spot important topics in CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 then here is the most simple process. Just go through previous year papers and check important topics or concepts from which questions have been frequently asked, every year. Also, make sure that the topic is not in the list of deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Give priority to these topics while doing preparation.

# Thoroughly Study CBSE Sample Paper of Class 12 Maths (Published By CBSE)

Thoroughly study CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper. CBSE has recently released a new sample paper (based on revised CBSE Syllabus) for Class Maths along with sample papers of other subjects. With new CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021 students will get an idea about the types of questions and important topics.

# Other Important Resources For Preparation In Less Time

CBSE Model Answer Sheet, NCERT Textbook, NCERT Solutions are some of the important resources which help students to prepare the subject in less time. Links to access some of these important resources are given below. Jagran Josh will soon provide important questions and other useful resources which help students to prepare for the exams in less time.

