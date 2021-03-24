CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Important Updates Regarding 2nd Attempt for Improvement & Change In Examination Center

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 from 4th May with all precaution and safety measures. Recently the board has published two important notifications on its official website. One notification is related to CBSE improvement exams and the other is related to change in examination center. Both notifications are important for the students who are going to appear for CBSE board exams 2021 and here are the complete details.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Subject-wise Details of Deleted Topics/Chapters from 10th & 12th Syllabus

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 (Revised) - 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: Download PDF Now!

Passed Students Who Wants To Improve Score Can Appear in CBSE Compartment Exams:

From 2021 onwards, students who want to improve their score will be allowed to appear in CBSE Compartment Exams which will be conducted in the same year. According to the notification,

- Students of Class 10 & Class 12 will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in one subject in the compartment examination, conducted immediately after the main examination.

- Better of the two marks obtained in the subject shall be considered for declaration of results.

- Candidates who will improve their performance will be issued a combined mark sheet.

To learn complete details, download the official notification.

CBSE 10th & 12th Students Appearing For CBSE Board Exams 2021 Can Request For Change In Examination Center:

Due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases, CBSE has allowed students of 10th & 12th to change their examination center Students appearing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 who wish to change their examination center can send the request to their school by 25th March 2021 and the school will upload the request by 31st March. To check more details, download the official notification.

Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 can also check important resources such as sample papers, revised syllabus, model papers etc from the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs