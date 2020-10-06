CBSE Board Exam 2021: Schedule for On-line submission of LOC & Updates

CBSE: Check schedule & fees for List of Candidates (LOC) submission by CBSE Schools. The same has been released on the official website of CBSE. According to the official schedule, for CBSE Class 10, dates are 07.09.2020 to 15.10.2020 and 16.10.2020 to 31.10.2020 (with late fees). For CBSE Class 12, dates are 07.09.2020 to 15.10.2020 and 16.10.2020 to 31.10.2020 (with late fees).

While uploading data, CBSE Schools will be responsible for ensuring the following: -

1. Spelling of name of student//father/mother/Guardian is correct and is as per Admission & Withdrawal Register maintained by the school.

2. Date of Birth is correct or is as per Admission & Withdrawal Register maintained by the

school.

3. Subject combinations are correct & as per Scheme of Studies.

4. Subject codes should be chosen carefully and especially in the following subjects, codes be chosen correctly:

(i) In CBSE Class - 10: Hindi – A (002), Hindi – B(085), Urdu A(003), Urdu B(303), Mathematics

Standard(041), Mathematics Basic(241).

(ii) In CBSE Class – 12: Hindi Core(302), Hindi Elective(002), English Core(301), English

Elective(001) Sanskrit Core(322), Sanskrit Elective(022), Urdu Core(303), Urdu

Elective(003).

(iii) Selection of Mathematics in CBSE Class 10 be done carefully after going through circular No.Circular No. Acad- 03/2019 (Download Link)

For CBSE Class 10:

• Visually impaired candidates are exempted from examination fee of Class X/XII.

• Illustration for calculating Late Fee: -

Fee shall be applicable as per fee schedule i.e. the date on which the data is finalized is taken for account for fee calculation

(i) If students’ details are entered and fee remitted on or before 15th October and finalization of data is done on 15th October (or earlier) then NO late fee shall be applicable.

(ii) If students’ details are entered on or before 15th October and finalization of data is done on or after 16th October then late fee shall be applicable.

For CBSE Class 12:

• Visually impaired candidates are exempted from examination fee of Class X/XII.

• Illustration for calculating Late Fee: -

Fee shall be applicable as per fee schedule i.e. the date on which the data is finalized is taken

for account for fee calculation

(i) If students’ details are entered and fee remitted on or before 15th October and finalization of data is done on 15th October (or earlier) then NO late fee shall be applicable.

(ii) If students’ details are entered on or before 15th October and finalization of data is done on or after 16th October then late fee shall be applicable.