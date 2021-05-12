CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Link To Upload CBSE Class 10 Marks Activated

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated a link on the e-Pareeksha portal to upload the marks of CBSE 10th students by CBSE Schools. Now CBSE affiliated CBSE Schools can upload marks on the e-Pareeksha as per the timeline. According to the official update, CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected to be announced by 20th June 2021. Recently, the board has released all the essential guidelines to assess the performance of CBSE Class 10 students and to publish their result. CBSE Schools will play a key role in the overall process and also in publishing the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 within the deadline.

Also Check:

CBSE Result 2021 For Class 10 To Be Announced By 20th June: Decision On CBSE 12th Board Exam On Or After 1st June After Assessing Situation Due To COVID-19

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 To Be Cancelled or Postponed? Big Decision Is Expected On This Date!

Other important updates:

Changes in paper pattern of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th:

CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to make changes in the composition of question papers (internal & year-end exams). Now, students of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th will observe some variations in the exam pattern. CBSE move is according to the National Education Policy 2020 & also a move towards competency-based learning centred on promoting the creative & critical thinking abilities of students to match the challenges of the 21st century. You can check more details about this update from the following link

CBSE Academic Session 2021-22: Important Notification Regarding Changes In Papers of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22:

The board has released new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. It is applicable for the ongoing CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students can access the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 from the following link

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum 2021-22 Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

It is very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam and CBSE School exams.

CBSE Class 11 Students Can Opt For Any Combination Of Subjects:

The board has clarified that students of CBSE Class 11 can choose any combination of subjects from any stream (i.e., Science, Arts, Commerce). Students can choose four electives & one language in any combination provided that the subjects are being taught in the CBSE School. Also, an extra subject (sixth subject) can be offered as per the prescribed CBSE syllabus, out of the subjects offered by CBSE. You can check more details about this update from the following link

CBSE Class 11 Students Can Opt For Any Combination Of Subjects From Any Streams - Check Details