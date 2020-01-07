CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 14 Sources of Energy

CBSE class 10 Science paper in board exam 2020 will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on different concepts. We are collating mcqs from all chapters of class 10 Science so that students can easily revise all important concepts and get prepared to attempt the questions correctly in exam. In this chapter, we are providing the important MCQs on Class 10 Science Chapter 14: Sources of Energy. Students must read these questions to test their knowledge of fundamental concepts. Answers of all questions are also provided here.

Important MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

1. A good fuel is one that possesses:

(a) High calorific value and low ignition temperature

(b) Low calorific value and low ignition temperature

(c) High calorific value and moderate ignition temperature

(d) Low calorific value and moderate ignition temperature

Answer: (c) High calorific value and moderate ignition temperature

2. There are four fuels which all contain only carbon and hydrogen. The fuel having highest calorific value will be one which has:

(a) More of carbon but less of hydrogen

(b) Less of carbon but more of hydrogen

(c) Equal proportions of carbon and hydrogen

(d) Less of carbon as well as less of hydrogen

Answer: (b) Less of carbon but more of hydrogen

3. Coke is more valuable when used:

(a) As a fuel for industrial boilers

(b) As an oxidizing agent

(c) As a reducing agent

(d) As a fuel in domestic ovens

Answer: (c) As a reducing agent

4. In a hydroelectric power plant more electrical power can be generated if water falls from a greater height because:

(a) Its temperature increases.

(b) Larger amount of potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.

(c) The electricity content water increases with height.

(d) More water molecules dissociate into ions.

Answer: (b) Larger amount of potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.

5. In order to make efficient solar cooker, the cover of cooker box should be made of:

(a) Transparent plastic sheet

(b) Shining aluminium sheet

(c) Butter paper sheet

(d) Transparent glass

Answer: (d) Transparent glass

6. Which of the followings is not a fossil fuel?

(a) Coal

(b) Petroleum

(c) Natural gas

(d) Nuclear fuel

Answer: (d) Nuclear fuel

7. The rise of sea-water during high tide is caused by the gravitational pull of the:

(a) Sun

(b) Earth

(c) Moon

(d) Mars

Answer: (c) Moon

8. What is the energy equivalent of one atomic mass unit?

(a) 93.1 MeV

(b) 9.31 MeV

(c) 1 MeV

(d) 931 MeV

Answer: (d) 931 MeV

9. How many joules are there in 1eV?

(a) 1.6 × 10-19 J

(b) 9.1 × 10-31 J

(c) 6.0 ×1023 J

(d) 1.6 × 10-13 J

Answer: (a) 1.6 × 10-19 J

10. The disposal of wastes produced in a nuclear power plant is a big problem because it is:

(a) Highly radioactive

(b) Highly inflammable

(c) Extremely foul smelling

(d) Too heavy

Answer: (a) Highly radioactive

11. The energy efficient device for producing light is:

(a) DLF

(b) CFL

(c) FCL

(d) LPG

Answer: (b) CFL

12. The radiation present in the sunlight that gives us the feeling of hotness is

(a) Visible radiation

(b) Infra-red

(c) Red

(d) Ultra-violet

Answer: (b) Infra-red

13. The major constituent of biogas is

(a) Methane

(b) Ethane

(c) Propane

(d) Butane

Answer: (a) Methane

14. The process by which energy is produced in the sun is

(a) Nuclear fission

(b) Nuclear fusion

(c) Both nuclear fusion and fission

(d) Combustion of hydrogen

Answer: (b) Nuclear fusion

15. The diagram shows a simple calorimeter system for measuring the heat given out by a liquid fuel contained in the burner. The experimental data for four fuels A, B, C and D is given below. 100 ml (100g) of water was put in the calorimeter and a thermometer is used to measure the change in temperature. With the help of the data find the fuel which is the least efficient?

Mass of fuel Rise in temperature 0.80 g 12oC 1.20 g 24oC 0.50 g 9oC 1.75g 28oC

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Answer: (a) A

