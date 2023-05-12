CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Reverification, Revaluation Process Expected to Begin on May 16, Check Details Here

CBSE has declared the class 10th results 2023 today, May 12. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or re-verification of their answer sheets at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Check details here

CBSE Class 10th Reverification Process 2023: CBSE has declared the class 10th results today, May 12, 2023, in online mode. Students who have given the board exams and are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or re-verification of their answer sheets by registering themselves through the official websites i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. It is expected that the CBSE board will activate the facility for reverification and revaluation of class 10th answer sheets from May 16, 2023.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10th exams were held between February 15 to March 21, 2023. This year's pass percentage improves the pass percentage of 91.10% of 2019 in the pre-COVID period. The pass percentage of female students in CBSE class 10 result 2023 is 94.25% while 92.27% of male students have qualified for the board examination.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 Reverification Process

Students who have doubts in the CBSE class 10th marking scheme and are dissatisfied with their obtained marks can apply for the re-verification or revaluation of the answer sheets after the declaration of the class 10 results. Students applying for the reverification of their answer sheets are required to submit the given fee on the basis of the number of answer sheets they are wishing to give for the revaluation process.

How to apply for CBSE Class 10th Revaluation or Re-Verification Process 2023?

Students who are not satisfied with their results can go through the steps mentioned below to know how to apply for CBSE Class 10th revaluation or re-verification.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE such as cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to apply for CBSE Revaluation application given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the necessary login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: The CBSE class 10th Revaluation/ Reverification application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 6: Make the payment of the prescribed fee for revaluation and then click on submit

Step 7: Download it and take a printout of the application form for future reference

CBSE Result 2023: Highlights

Name of the Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Class 10 CBSE Class 10th Rechecking process commences May 16 (Expected) CBSE Class 10th Result Date 2023 May 12, 2023 Official links to check CBSE class 10 results 2023 cbseresults. nic. in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse. nic. in





