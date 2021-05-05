CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Check CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics syllabus 2021-22. It is important for CBSE Class 11 Mathematics preparation and applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. The link to download the PDF of the Syllabus is given at the end of this article. 

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2021-22: 

No.

Units

No. of

Periods

Marks

I

Numbers, Quantification and

Numerical Applications

25

09

II

Algebra

45

15

III

Mathematical Reasoning

15

06

IV

Calculus

35

10

V

Probability

25

08

VI

Descriptive Statistics

35

12

VII

Basics of Financial Mathematics

45

15

VIII

Coordinate Geometry

15

05

Total

240

80

Internal Assessment

20

 

 

Practical:  Use of spreadsheet

Calculating average, interest (simple and compound), creating pictographs, drawing pie chart, bar graphs, calculating central tendency visualizing graphs (straight line, circles and parabola using real-time data)

Suggested practical using spreadsheet

1.  Plot the graph of functions on excel study the nature of function at various points, drawing lines of tangents

2.  Create a budget of income and spending

3.  Create and compare sheet of price & features to buy a product

4.  Prepare the best option plan to buy a product by comparing cost, shipping charges, tax and other hidden costs

5.  Smart purchasing during sale season

6.  Prepare  a  report  card  using  scores  of  the  last  four  exams  and  compare  the performance

7.  Collect the data on weather, price, inflation, and pollution. Sketch different types of graphs and analyze the results

List of Suggested projects (Class XI /XII)

i)  Use of prime numbers in coding and decoding of messages 

ii) Prime numbers and divisibility rules

iii) Logarithms for financial calculations such as interest, present value, future value, profit/loss etc. with large values)

iv)  The cardinality of a set and orders of infinity

v) Comparing sets of Natural numbers, rational numbers, real numbers and others vi)    Use of Venn diagram in solving practical problems

vii)   Fibonacci sequence: Its' history and presence in nature

viii) Testing the validity of mathematical statements and framing truth tables ix)    Investigating Graphs of functions for their properties

x) Visit the census site of India http://www.censusindia.gov.in/Census_Data_2001/Census_Data_Online/Languag e/State ment3.htm Depict the information given there in a pictorial form

xi)  Prepare a questionnaire to collect information about money spent by your friends in a month on activities like travelling, movies, recharging of the mobiles, etc. and draw interesting conclusions

xii) Check out the local newspaper and cut out examples of information depicted by graphs.  Draw  your  own  conclusions  from  the  graph  and  compare  it  with  the analysis given in the report

xiii) Analysis of population migration data – positive and negative influence on urbanization

xiv) Each day the newspaper tells us about the maximum temperature, minimum temperature, and humidity. Collect the data for a period of 30 days and represent it graphically. Compare it with the data available for the same time period for the previous year

xv)   Analysis of career graph of a cricketer (batting average for a batsman and bowling average for a bowler). Conclude the best year of his career. It may be extended for other players also – tennis, badminton, athlete

xvi)  Vehicle registration data – correlating with pollution and the number of accidents

xvii)  Visit a village near Delhi and collect data of various crops over the past few years from the farmers. Also, collect data about temperature variation and rain over the period for a particular crop. Try to find the effect of temperature and rain variations on various crops

xviii) Choose any week of your ongoing semester. Collect data for the past 10 – 15 years for the amount of rainfall received in Delhi during that week. Predict the amount of rainfall for the current year

xix) Weather prediction (prediction of monsoon from past data)

xx) Visit Kirana shops near your home and collect the data regarding the sales of certain commodities over a month. Try to figure out the stock of a particular commodity which should be in the store in order to maximize the profit

xxi) Stock price movement

xxii) Risk assessments by insurance firms from data xxiii) Predicting stock market crash

xxiv) Predicting the outcome of an election – exit polls xxv) Predicting mortality of infants

Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2021-22
