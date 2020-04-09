Study at Home
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Biotechnology (2020-21) and download it in PDF format. With this article, you can access links of other important articles for preparation.

Apr 9, 2020 15:02 IST
Get CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Biotechnology and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus is given at the end of this article. This CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Biotechnology is applicable for academic session 2020-21.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21:

Units

 

Marks

No. of Periods

Unit- I

Biotechnology: An overview

5

20

Unit-II

Molecules of Life

20

50

Unit-III

Genetics and Molecular Biology

20

50

Unit-IV

Cells and Organisms

25

60

 

Practical

30

60

 

Total

100

240

Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview - 5 Marks

 Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview

 Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products, Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends

 Unit-II Molecules of Life - 20 Marks

 Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks

 Building  Blocks of  Carbohydrates  - Sugars and their  Derivatives, Building Blocks  of Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids - Simple Fatty Acids, Sphingosine, Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids  - Nucleotides, Biochemical Transformations

 Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function

Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes - The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers

 Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology - 20 Marks

 Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics

 Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping, Gene Interaction, Sex-Linked Inheritance, Extra nuclear Inheritance, Quantitative Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level

 Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function

 Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, Mutations, DNA Repair, Human Genetic Disorders, Genome Organization

Unit IV: Cells and Organisms - 25 Marks

 Chapter 1 The Basic Unit of Life

 Cell Structure and Components, Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity, Organization of Life

 Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development

 Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, Reproduction, Invitro Fertilization, Animal and Plant Development, Immune Response in Animals, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-2: PRACTICALS

Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session.

Recording practical results and safety rules in the laboratory

Preparation of buffers and pH determination

Sterilization techniques

Preparation of bacterial growth medium

Determination of bacterial growth curve

Cell counting

Isolation of milk protein (Casein)

Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)

Assay for amylase enzyme

Protein estimation by biuret method

Study of various stages of mitosis and calculation of mitotic index

Preparation of karyotype

Download CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21

