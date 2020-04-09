Get CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Biotechnology and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus is given at the end of this article. This CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Biotechnology is applicable for academic session 2020-21.
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21:
|
Units
|
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
|
Unit- I
|
Biotechnology: An overview
|
5
|
20
|
Unit-II
|
Molecules of Life
|
20
|
50
|
Unit-III
|
Genetics and Molecular Biology
|
20
|
50
|
Unit-IV
|
Cells and Organisms
|
25
|
60
|
|
Practical
|
30
|
60
|
|
Total
|
100
|
240
Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview - 5 Marks
Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview
Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products, Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends
Unit-II Molecules of Life - 20 Marks
Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks
Building Blocks of Carbohydrates - Sugars and their Derivatives, Building Blocks of Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids - Simple Fatty Acids, Sphingosine, Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids - Nucleotides, Biochemical Transformations
Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function
Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes - The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers
Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology - 20 Marks
Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics
Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping, Gene Interaction, Sex-Linked Inheritance, Extra nuclear Inheritance, Quantitative Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level
Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function
Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, Mutations, DNA Repair, Human Genetic Disorders, Genome Organization
Unit IV: Cells and Organisms - 25 Marks
Chapter 1 The Basic Unit of Life
Cell Structure and Components, Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity, Organization of Life
Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development
Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, Reproduction, Invitro Fertilization, Animal and Plant Development, Immune Response in Animals, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-2: PRACTICALS
Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session.
Recording practical results and safety rules in the laboratory
Preparation of buffers and pH determination
Sterilization techniques
Preparation of bacterial growth medium
Determination of bacterial growth curve
Cell counting
Isolation of milk protein (Casein)
Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)
Assay for amylase enzyme
Protein estimation by biuret method
Study of various stages of mitosis and calculation of mitotic index
Preparation of karyotype