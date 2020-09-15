CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Revised) 2020-21: Download PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 11 English Core (Reduced by 30%) is available here for download in PDF format. CBSE has recently released the reduced syllabus. As the ongoing academic session has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the board has to reduce CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Students are advised to check all the changes in the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

Deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21: Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2020-21!



CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Revised) 2020-21:

English Core (Code No. 301) Class – XI (2020-21)

PART A - 40 MARKS

Reading (18 Marks)

I. Multiple Choice questions based on one unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation and inference. Vocabulary and inference of meaning will also be assessed. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. Ten out of eleven questions to be done. (10x1=10 Marks)

II. Multiple Choice questions based on one unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. Eight out of Nine questions to be done. (8x1=8 Marks)

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 600-750.

Grammar (8 Marks)

III. Multiple choice questions on Gap filling (Determiners, Tenses)

IV. Multiple choice questions on re-ordering/transformation of sentences

(Total eight questions to be done out of the ten given).

Literature Section (14 Marks)

V. Multiple Choice questions from an extract from Poetry from Hornbill to assess comprehension and appreciation. Any 1 out of 2 extracts to be done.(3 x 1 = 3)

VI. Multiple Choice questions based on two Prose extracts, out of the three given, from Prose (Hornbill as well as Snapshots to assess comprehension and appreciation. ( 6x1=6)

VII. Text based Multiple Choice Questions to assess comprehension, analysis and interpretation, from Prose and Poetry. Five questions out of six to be done. (5x1=5)

PART B - 40 MARKS

Reading Section: (8 Marks)

Q1. Note Making and Summarization based on a passage of approximately 200-250 words.

I. Note Making: 5 Marks

○ Title: 1 ○ Numbering and indenting: 1 ○ Key/glossary: 1 ○ Notes: 2 II. Summary (up to 50 words): 3 Marks ○ Content: 1 ○ Expression: 1

Writing Section: 16 Marks

Q2. Short writing task -Notice writing up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered (3 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1)

Q3. Short writing task –Poster up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(3 marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1)

Q4. Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in 120-150 words. Business or official letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies), letter to the school or college authorities, regarding admissions, school issues, requirements / suitability of courses, etc. One out of the two given questions to be answered (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

Q5. Writing composition based on visual/verbal inputs in 120-150 words. May be descriptive / argumentative in nature such as speech/debate. The theme should be contemporary topical issues. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

Literature Section: 16 Marks

Q6. Two Short answer type questions (one from Prose and one from Poetry from the book Hornbill), out of four, to be answered in 30-40 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2x2=4)

Q7. One Short answer type question, from Prose (Snapshots), to be answered in 40-

50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done. (1x2=2)

Q 8. One Long answer type question, from Prose/poetry (Hornbill), to be answered in

120-150 words to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide evaluative and analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done.(1x5=5)

Q.9 One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Snapshots, to be answered in 120-150 words to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide evaluative and analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done.(1x5=5)

Deleted Topics

Writing

● Classified Advertisements,

● Letters to the editor (giving suggestions/opinions on an issue) Provide realistic context in the form of newspaper report/article to which the students may respond.

● Application for a job with a bio-data or résumé

● Article & Report Writing

● Narrative

Grammar

● Modals

● Clauses

● Change of Voice

● Error Correction, editing task/cloze passages

Literature

Hornbill

● Father To Son

● The Adventure

Snapshots

● The Ghat of the Only World

● The Tale of Melon City

Prescribed Books

1. Hornbill: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and

Training, New Delhi

2. Snapshots: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education

Research and Training, New Delhi

Question Paper Design 2020-21

English CORE XI (Code No. 301)

Section Competencies Total marks % Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s 26 32.5% Creative Writing Skills and Grammar Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity 24 30% Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading Text Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency 30 37.5% TOTAL 80 100% Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills 20 - GRAND TOTAL 100

⇒ CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2020-21: Topics Added/Deleted By CBSE On 7th July 2020

⇒ CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Reduced) 2020-21 (Released on 7th July)