CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2021-22. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2021-22

Class 11: Themes In World History

Introduction to World

History

SECTION 1: EARLY SOCIETIES

1 Introduction : From the Beginning of Time

Focus: Africa, Europe till 15000 BCE

a) Views on the origins of human beings

b) Early societies

c) Historians’ views on present-day gathering-hunting societies

2.Writing and City Life

Focus: Iraq, 3rd millennium BCE

a) Growth of towns

b) Nature of early urban societies

c) Historians’ Debate on uses of writing

SECTION II : EMPIRES

Introduction

3.An Empire across Three Continents

Focus: Roman Empire, 27 BCE to 600 CE

a) Political evolution

b) Economic Expansion

c) Religion-culture foundation

d) Late Antiquity

e) Historians’ view on the Institution of Slavery

4.Central Islamic Lands

Focus: 7th to 12th centuries

a) Polity

b) Economy

c) Culture

d) Historians’ viewpoints on the nature of the crusades

5.Nomadic Empires

Focus: The Mongol, 13th to 14th century

a) The nature of nomadism

b) Formation of empires

c) Conquests and relations with other states

d) Historians’ views on nomadic societies and state formation

SECTION -III:

CHANGING TRADITIONS

Introduction

6.The Three Orders.

Focus: Western Europe 13th-16th century

a) Feudal society and economy

b) Formation of state

c) Church and society

d) Historians’ views on decline of feudalism

7.Changing Cultural Traditions

Focus: Europe 14th-17th century

a) New ideas and new trends in literature and arts

b) Relationship with earlier ideas

c) The contribution of West Asia

d) Historians’ viewpoint on the validity of the notion ‘European Renaissance’

8.Confrontation of cultures

Focus: America 15th to 18th century

a) European voyages of exploration

b) Search for gold, enslavement, raids, extermination

c) Indigenous people and cultures- The Arawaks, the Aztecs and the Incas

d) History of displacements

e) Historians’ viewpoint on slave trade

SECTION - IV: TOWARDS MODERNISATION

Introduction

9.The Industrial Revolution

Focus: England 18th to 19th century

a) Innovations and technological change

b) Patterns of growth

c) Emergence of a working class

d) Historians’ viewpoint, Debate on ‘Was there an Industrial Revolution?’

10. Displacing Indigenous People

Focus: North America and Australia, 18th to 20th century

a) European colonists in North America and Australia

b) Formation of White Settler societies

c) Displacement and repression of local people

d) Historians’ viewpoint on the impact of European settlement on

Indigenous population

11. Paths to Modernization

Focus: East Asia, late 19th to 20th century

a) Militarization and economic growth in Japan

b) China and the communist alternative

c) Historians’ Debate on the meaning of modernization

(NOTE- Keeping in view the importance of the themes i.e. Japan and China, it is advised that

both must be taught in the schools)

For more details, download CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)