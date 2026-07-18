CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has published the Class 11 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic year. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 11 exams can find the latest History syllabus here, outlining the necessary topics. A free PDF download is available.
CBSE Class 11 History syllabus 2026-27 is released on the website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the History PDFs from here. As it is an important subject for Arts stream students and it also gives various career opportunities . The CBSE has merged the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi into the specific PDFs for the convenience of students. CBSE Class 11 History syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus for the academic year.
updated with the recent syllabus is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 Students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.
Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects
CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details
Check out the highlight table below for easy and clear understanding
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Overview
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Details
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Board Name:
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Central Board of Secondary Examination, CBSE
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Class:
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11
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Subject:
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History
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Subject Code:
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045
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Total Marks:
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100 Marks
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Theory Marks:
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80 Marks
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Practical Marks
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20 Marks
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Exam Duration:
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3 Hours
CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Course Structure
Check the table below to know the complete weightage of the CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 with proper units and chapters name.
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Section Title
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Theme No.
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Theme Title
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Marks
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Reading of World History
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Introduction of World History
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I EARLY SOCIETIES
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Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)
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1.
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Writing and City Life
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10
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II EMPIRES
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Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE)
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2.
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An Empire Across Three Continents
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10
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3.
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Nomadic Empires
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10
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III CHANGING TRADITIONS
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Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)
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4.
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The Three orders
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10
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5.
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Changing Cultural Traditions
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10
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IV TOWARDS MODERNISATION
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Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)
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6.
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Displacing Indigenous Peoples
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10
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7.
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Paths to Modernisation
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15
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Map
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Map work of the related Themes
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05
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Theory Total
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80
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Project work
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20
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TOTAL
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100
Note-The Maps available in the official website of Govt., of India may be used
CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Question Paper Structure
The question paper structure is mentioned below, it will help the students to understand the marks and paper pattern in a better way.
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Section
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Theme
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MCQ MM-1
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SA MM-3
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LA MM-8
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Source based MM-4
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Total
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I- EARLY SOCIETIES
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Theme 1
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3
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1
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0
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1
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10
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II -EMPIRES
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Theme 2-3
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4
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0
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2
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0
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20
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III-CHANGING TRADITIONS
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Theme 4-5
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6
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2
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0
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2
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20
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IV- TOWARDS MODERNISATION
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Theme 6-7
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8
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3
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1
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0
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25
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MAP
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05
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TOTAL
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21x1=21
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6x3=18
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8x3=24
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4x3=12
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80
Why CBSE has Introduced Project work in Class 11 History Syllabus?
Project work will help students to:
- To Develop skill to gather data from a variety of sources, investigate diverse viewpoints and arrive at logical deductions.
- Develop skill to comprehend, analyse, interpret, evaluate historical evidence, and understand the limitation of historical evidence.
- Develop 21st century managerial skills of co-ordination, self-direction, and time management
- Learn to work on diverse cultures, races, religions, and lifestyles.
- Learn through constructivism-a theory based on observation and scientific study.
- Inculcate a spirit of inquiry and research.
- Communicate data in the most appropriate form using a variety of techniques.
- Provide greater opportunity for interaction and exploration.
- Understand contemporary issues in context to our past.
- Develop a global perspective and an international outlook.
- Grow into caring, sensitive individuals capable of making informed, intelligent, and independent choices.
- Develop lasting interest in history discipline.
To download the CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below:
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Download CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
The CBSE Board Class 11 History Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear understanding for students preparing for final exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown to make their study plan easy and focused.
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