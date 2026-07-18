CBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

CBSE Class 11 History syllabus 2026-27 is released on the website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the History PDFs from here. As it is an important subject for Arts stream students and it also gives various career opportunities . The CBSE has merged the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi into the specific PDFs for the convenience of students. CBSE Class 11 History syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus for the academic year.

updated with the recent syllabus is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 Students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.

Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects