CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for CBSE Class 11 exam that will be conducted in the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. This syllabus contains complete details of the topics and sub-topics to be studied during the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.
CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:
Common Subjects
Unit-1 : The NCC
• Aims and Objectives of NCC
• Organization and Training and NCC Song
• Incentives
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
• National Integration: Importance and Necessity
• Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India
Unit-3 : Drill
• Foot Drill
• Arm Drill
Unit-4 : Weapon Training
• Characteristics of a rifle and its ammunition
• Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning of .22 Rifle
• Loading, cocking and unloading
• Different positions for holding and aiming
Unit-5 : Personality Development and Leadership
• Introduction to Personality development
• Communication skills
• Leadership traits
• Time management
Unit-6 : Disaster Management and Civil Affairs
• Types of Emergencies and Natural Disasters
• Assistance during natural and other calamities: Floods, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Accidents
Unit-7 : Social Awareness Community Development
• Basics of Social Service and its needs
• Contribution of youth towards social welfare
• Civic responsibilities
Unit-8: Health and Hygiene
• Hygiene and sanitation
• Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
Unit-9 : Adventure and Obstacle Training
• Obstacle training
Unit-10 : Environment Awareness and Conservation
• Natural resources – conservation and management
• Water conservation and rainwater harvesting
Specialized Subject (Army)
Unit 1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
• Basic organization of Armed Forces
• Organization of the Army
Unit 2: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple map reading
• Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs
• Scales and grid system
• Topographical forms and technical terms
• Types of bearings and use of service protractor
• Prismatic compass and its use and GPS
Unit -3 Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
• Judging distance
• Description of ground
Unit-5 : Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
• Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)
Unit-6 : Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
• Types of communication
• Characteristics of wireless technology (mobile, Wi-Fi etc.)
Specialized Subject (Navy)
Unit-1: Naval Orientation and service subjects
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy
Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches
• History of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners
• Organization of the Navy, NHQ, commands and fleets
• Types of War ships and role
• Rank of officers and sailors and their equivalent in other services
Unit-2 : Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication, semaphore and wearing of flags
• Introduction to modern naval communication, purpose and principles
Unit-3: Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
• Parts of Anchor, cable and its identification
Unit-4 : Rigging
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ropes, rigging and shackles
Scope: Basic rope work and introduction to ropes, bends and hitches
• Types of ropes and breaking strength – stowing, maintenance and securing
• Practical bends and hitches
Unit-5 : Boat Work
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats
Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat pulling
• Parts of a boat and parts of an oar
• Instructions on boat pulling
Unit-6 : Ship and Boat Modeling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to the cadets
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling
• Principles Of ShipModelling
Unit-7 : Search and Rescue
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about search and rescue
Scope: To impart knowledge about SAR organization and role of Coast Guard
• SAR Organization in the Indian Ocean
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
Unit-1: General Service Knowledge Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF Scope: History and Organization of IAF
• Development of Aviation
• History of IAF
Unit-2 : Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
• Laws of Motion
• Glossary of Terms
|
Unit-3 : Airmanship
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Score: Airfield layout, Rules of the air, ATC procedures and basics of aviation medicine
• Airfield Layout
• Rules of the Air
• Circuit Procedure
Unit-4 : Aero Engines
Aim: To introduce basic knowledge of aero engines
Scope: Introduction to aero engines
Unit-5 : Air frames
Aim: To introduce basic structure of an aircraft
Scope: Introduction to various aircraft controls and landing gear
• Aircraft Controls
• Landing Gear
Unit-6 : Instruments
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments
Scope: To teach basics about flight instruments
• Basic flight instruments
Unit 7:AircraftParticulars
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft Instruments
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures
• Aircraft particular type specific
Unit-8 : Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about aeromodelling
Scope: History of aeromodelling, materials used in different types of models
• History of Aero-modelling
• Types of aero-models