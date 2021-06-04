Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for the exam.

Created On: Jun 4, 2021 17:48 IST
Check CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for CBSE Class 11 exam that will be conducted in the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. This syllabus contains complete details of the topics and sub-topics to be studied during the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:

Common Subjects 

Unit-1 : The NCC

•    Aims and Objectives of NCC

•    Organization and Training and NCC Song

•    Incentives

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

•    National Integration: Importance and Necessity

•    Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India

Unit-3 : Drill

•    Foot Drill

•    Arm Drill

Unit-4 : Weapon Training

•    Characteristics of a rifle and its ammunition

•    Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning of .22 Rifle

•    Loading, cocking and unloading

•    Different positions for holding and aiming

Unit-5 : Personality Development and Leadership

•    Introduction to Personality development

•    Communication skills

•    Leadership traits

•    Time management

Unit-6 : Disaster Management and Civil Affairs

•    Types of Emergencies and Natural Disasters

•    Assistance during natural and other calamities: Floods, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Accidents

Unit-7 : Social Awareness Community Development

•    Basics of Social Service and its needs

•    Contribution of youth towards social welfare

•    Civic responsibilities

Unit-8: Health and Hygiene

•    Hygiene and sanitation

•    Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention

Unit-9 : Adventure and Obstacle Training

•    Obstacle training

Unit-10 : Environment Awareness and Conservation

•    Natural resources – conservation and management

•    Water conservation and rainwater harvesting

 

Specialized Subject (Army)

 

Unit 1: Armed Forces

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces

•    Basic organization of Armed Forces

•    Organization of the Army

Unit 2: Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple map reading

•      Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs

•      Scales and grid system

•      Topographical forms and technical terms

•      Types of bearings and use of service protractor

•      Prismatic compass and its use and GPS

Unit -3 Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

•      Judging distance

•      Description of ground

Unit-6 : Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

•      Types of communication

•      Characteristics of wireless technology (mobile, Wi-Fi etc.)

Unit-5 : Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

•      Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-1: Naval Orientation and service subjects

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy

Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches

•      History of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners

•      Organization of the Navy, NHQ, commands and fleets

•      Types of War ships and role

•      Rank of officers and sailors and their equivalent in other services

Unit-2 : Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication

Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication, semaphore and wearing of flags

•      Introduction to modern naval communication, purpose and principles

 

Unit-3: Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation

Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods

•    Parts of Anchor, cable and its identification

Unit-4 : Rigging

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ropes, rigging and shackles

Scope: Basic rope work and introduction to ropes, bends and hitches

•      Types of ropes and breaking strength – stowing, maintenance and securing

•      Practical bends and hitches

Unit-5 : Boat Work

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats

Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat pulling

•      Parts of a boat and parts of an oar

•      Instructions on boat pulling

Unit-6 : Ship and Boat Modeling

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to the cadets

Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling

•      Principles Of ShipModelling

Unit-7 : Search and Rescue

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about search and rescue

Scope: To impart knowledge about SAR organization and role of Coast Guard

•    SAR Organization in the Indian Ocean

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

 

Unit-1: General Service Knowledge Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF Scope: History and Organization of IAF

•      Development of Aviation

•    History of IAF

Unit-2 : Principles of Flight

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

•    Laws of Motion

•    Glossary of Terms

Unit-3 : Airmanship

Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship

Score: Airfield layout, Rules of the air, ATC procedures and basics of aviation medicine

•      Airfield Layout

•      Rules of the Air

•      Circuit Procedure

Unit-4 : Aero Engines

Aim: To introduce basic knowledge of aero engines

Scope: Introduction to aero engines

Unit-5 : Air frames

Aim: To introduce basic structure of an aircraft

 

 

Scope: Introduction to various aircraft controls and landing gear

•      Aircraft Controls

•      Landing Gear

Unit-6 : Instruments

Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments

Scope: To teach basics about flight instruments

•     Basic flight instruments

Unit 7:AircraftParticulars

Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft Instruments

Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures

•    Aircraft particular type specific

Unit-8 : Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about aeromodelling

Scope: History of aeromodelling, materials used in different types of models

•      History of Aero-modelling

•      Types of aero-models

 
