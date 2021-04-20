CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (new). Link to download CBSE Class 11 Physical Education syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Theory, Max. Marks 70

Unit I Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education

• Meaning & definition of Physical Education

• Aims & Objectives of Physical Education

• Career Options in Physical Education

• Competitions in various sports at national and international level

• Khelo-India Program

Unit II Olympic Value Education

• Olympics, Paralympics and Special Olympics

• Olympic Symbols, Ideals, Objectives & Values of Olympism

• International Olympic Committee

• Indian Olympic Association

Unit III Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle

• Meaning & Importance of Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle

• Components of physical fitness and Wellness

• Components of Health related fitness

Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special Needs- Divyang)

• Aims & objectives of Adaptive Physical Education

• Organization promoting Adaptive Sports (Special Olympics Bharat; Paralympics; Deaflympics)

• Concept of Inclusion, its need and Implementation

• Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & special Educator)

Unit V Yoga

• Meaning & Importance of Yoga

• Elements of Yoga

• Introduction - Asanas, Pranayam, Meditation & Yogic Kriyas

• Yoga for concentration & related Asanas (Sukhasana; Tadasana; Padmasana & Shashankasana, Naukasana, Vrikshasana (Tree pose), Garudasana (Eagle pose)

• Relaxation Techniques for improving concentration – Yog-nidra

Unit VI Physical Activity & Leadership Training

• Leadership Qualities & Role of a Leader

• Creating leaders through Physical Education

• Meaning, objectives & types of Adventure Sports (Rock Climbing, Tracking, River Rafting, Mountaineering, Surfing and Paragliding)

• Safety measures to prevent sports injuries

Unit VII Test, Measurement & Evaluation

• Define Test, Measurement & Evaluation

• Importance of Test, Measurement & Evaluation In Sports

• Calculation of BMI & Waist - Hip Ratio

• Somatotypes (Endomorphy, Mesomorphy & Ectomorphy)

• Measurement of health related fitness

Unit VIII Fundamentals of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology in Sports

• Definition and Importance of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology

• Function of Skeleton System, Classification of Bones & Types of Joints

• Properties and Functions of Muscles

• Function & Structure of Respiratory System and Circulatory System

• Equilibrium – Dynamic & Static And Centre of Gravity and its application in sports

Unit IX Psychology & Sports

• Definition & Importance of Psychology in Phy. Edu. & Sports

• Define & Differentiate Between Growth & Development

• Developmental Characteristics At Different Stages of Development

• Adolescent Problems & Their Management

Unit X Training and Doping in Sports

• Meaning & Concept of Sports Training

• Principles of Sports Training

• Warming up & limbering down

• Skill, Technique & Style

• Concept & classification of doping

• Prohibited Substances & their side effects

• Dealing with alcohol and substance abuse

Practical, Max. Marks 30

01. Physical Fitness Test - 6 Marks

02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one Game of choice from the given list*)

- 7 Marks

03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks

04. Record File ** - 5 Marks

05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks

* Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Chess, Judo, Shooting, Skating, Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Aerobics, Gymnastics, Rope-Skipping, Yoga, Bocce & Unified Basketball [CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)]

**Record File shall include:

Practical-1: Labelled diagram of 400 M Track & Field with computations. Practical-2: Computation of BMI from family or neighbourhood & graphical representation of the data. Practical-3: Labelled diagram of field & equipment of any one game of your choice out of the above list. Practical-4: List of current National Awardees (Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award & Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award)

Practical-5: Pictorial presentation of any five Asanas for improving concentration.