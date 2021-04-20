CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Check CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (new).
CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
Theory, Max. Marks 70
Unit I Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education
• Meaning & definition of Physical Education
• Aims & Objectives of Physical Education
• Career Options in Physical Education
• Competitions in various sports at national and international level
• Khelo-India Program
Unit II Olympic Value Education
• Olympics, Paralympics and Special Olympics
• Olympic Symbols, Ideals, Objectives & Values of Olympism
• International Olympic Committee
• Indian Olympic Association
Unit III Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle
• Meaning & Importance of Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle
• Components of physical fitness and Wellness
• Components of Health related fitness
Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special Needs- Divyang)
• Aims & objectives of Adaptive Physical Education
• Organization promoting Adaptive Sports (Special Olympics Bharat; Paralympics; Deaflympics)
• Concept of Inclusion, its need and Implementation
• Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & special Educator)
Unit V Yoga
• Meaning & Importance of Yoga
• Elements of Yoga
• Introduction - Asanas, Pranayam, Meditation & Yogic Kriyas
• Yoga for concentration & related Asanas (Sukhasana; Tadasana; Padmasana & Shashankasana, Naukasana, Vrikshasana (Tree pose), Garudasana (Eagle pose)
• Relaxation Techniques for improving concentration – Yog-nidra
Unit VI Physical Activity & Leadership Training
• Leadership Qualities & Role of a Leader
• Creating leaders through Physical Education
• Meaning, objectives & types of Adventure Sports (Rock Climbing, Tracking, River Rafting, Mountaineering, Surfing and Paragliding)
• Safety measures to prevent sports injuries
Unit VII Test, Measurement & Evaluation
• Define Test, Measurement & Evaluation
• Importance of Test, Measurement & Evaluation In Sports
• Calculation of BMI & Waist - Hip Ratio
• Somatotypes (Endomorphy, Mesomorphy & Ectomorphy)
• Measurement of health related fitness
Unit VIII Fundamentals of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology in Sports
• Definition and Importance of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology
• Function of Skeleton System, Classification of Bones & Types of Joints
• Properties and Functions of Muscles
• Function & Structure of Respiratory System and Circulatory System
• Equilibrium – Dynamic & Static And Centre of Gravity and its application in sports
Unit IX Psychology & Sports
• Definition & Importance of Psychology in Phy. Edu. & Sports
• Define & Differentiate Between Growth & Development
• Developmental Characteristics At Different Stages of Development
• Adolescent Problems & Their Management
Unit X Training and Doping in Sports
• Meaning & Concept of Sports Training
• Principles of Sports Training
• Warming up & limbering down
• Skill, Technique & Style
• Concept & classification of doping
• Prohibited Substances & their side effects
• Dealing with alcohol and substance abuse
Practical, Max. Marks 30
01. Physical Fitness Test - 6 Marks
02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one Game of choice from the given list*)
- 7 Marks
03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks
04. Record File ** - 5 Marks
05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks
* Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Chess, Judo, Shooting, Skating, Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Aerobics, Gymnastics, Rope-Skipping, Yoga, Bocce & Unified Basketball [CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)]
**Record File shall include:
Practical-1: Labelled diagram of 400 M Track & Field with computations. Practical-2: Computation of BMI from family or neighbourhood & graphical representation of the data. Practical-3: Labelled diagram of field & equipment of any one game of your choice out of the above list. Practical-4: List of current National Awardees (Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award & Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award)
Practical-5: Pictorial presentation of any five Asanas for improving concentration.