CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (new) and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 11 Physical Education exam.

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 10:31 IST
CBSE 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (new). Link to download CBSE Class 11 Physical Education syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. 

CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Theory, Max. Marks 70 

Unit I Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education

• Meaning & definition of Physical Education

• Aims & Objectives of Physical Education

• Career Options in Physical Education

• Competitions  in various sports at national and international level

• Khelo-India Program 

Unit II Olympic Value Education

• Olympics, Paralympics  and Special Olympics

• Olympic Symbols, Ideals, Objectives & Values of Olympism

• International  Olympic Committee

• Indian Olympic Association 

Unit III Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle

• Meaning & Importance of Physical Fitness, Wellness & Lifestyle

• Components  of physical fitness and Wellness

• Components  of Health related fitness 

Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special Needs- Divyang)

• Aims & objectives of Adaptive Physical Education

• Organization promoting Adaptive Sports (Special Olympics Bharat; Paralympics;  Deaflympics)

• Concept of Inclusion, its need and Implementation

• Role of various professionals  for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational               Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & special Educator)

Unit V Yoga

• Meaning & Importance of Yoga

• Elements of Yoga

• Introduction - Asanas, Pranayam, Meditation & Yogic Kriyas

• Yoga for concentration  & related Asanas (Sukhasana;  Tadasana; Padmasana & Shashankasana, Naukasana, Vrikshasana (Tree pose), Garudasana (Eagle pose)

• Relaxation Techniques  for improving concentration  – Yog-nidra 

Unit VI Physical Activity & Leadership Training

• Leadership Qualities & Role of a Leader

• Creating leaders through Physical Education

• Meaning, objectives & types of Adventure Sports (Rock Climbing, Tracking, River Rafting, Mountaineering, Surfing and Paragliding)

• Safety measures to prevent sports injuries 

Unit VII Test, Measurement  & Evaluation

• Define Test, Measurement  & Evaluation

• Importance of Test, Measurement  & Evaluation In Sports

• Calculation of BMI & Waist - Hip Ratio

• Somatotypes (Endomorphy,  Mesomorphy  & Ectomorphy)

• Measurement  of health related fitness

Unit VIII Fundamentals  of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology  in Sports

• Definition and Importance of Anatomy, Physiology & Kinesiology

• Function of Skeleton System, Classification  of Bones & Types of Joints

• Properties and Functions of Muscles

• Function & Structure of Respiratory System and Circulatory System

• Equilibrium  – Dynamic & Static And Centre of Gravity and its application in sports 

Unit IX Psychology  & Sports

• Definition & Importance of Psychology in Phy. Edu. & Sports

• Define & Differentiate  Between Growth & Development

• Developmental Characteristics  At Different Stages of Development

• Adolescent Problems & Their Management 

Unit X Training and Doping in Sports

• Meaning & Concept of Sports Training

• Principles of Sports Training

• Warming up & limbering down

• Skill, Technique & Style

• Concept & classification  of doping

• Prohibited Substances  &  their side effects

• Dealing with alcohol and substance abuse

 Practical, Max. Marks 30 

01. Physical Fitness Test  - 6 Marks

02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one Game of choice from the given list*)

- 7 Marks

03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks

04. Record File **  -  5 Marks

05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga)  -  5 Marks 

* Athletics, Archery, Badminton,  Boxing, Chess, Judo, Shooting,  Skating, Swimming, Taekwondo,  Tennis,  Aerobics,  Gymnastics,  Rope-Skipping, Yoga,  Bocce  &  Unified Basketball [CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)] 

**Record File shall include:

Practical-1: Labelled diagram of 400 M Track & Field with computations.  Practical-2: Computation  of BMI from family or neighbourhood & graphical representation  of the data. Practical-3: Labelled diagram of field & equipment of any one game of your choice out of the above list. Practical-4: List of current National Awardees (Dronacharya  Award, Arjuna Award & Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award)

Practical-5: Pictorial presentation  of any five Asanas for improving concentration.
