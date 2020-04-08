Get the latest CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Psychology is given at the end of this article. It contains complete details about chapters, topics and subtopics to be studied in the academic year 2020-21.

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21:

One Theory Paper (3 Hours), Marks: 70

Units Topics No. of periods Marks I What is Psychology? 16 7 II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology 20 10 III The Bases of Human Behavior 20 8 IV Human Development 16 6 V Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 20 8 VI Learning 22 9 VII Human Memory 20 8 VIII Thinking 18 7 IX Motivation and Emotion 18 7 Total 170 70

Unit I: What is Psychology?

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

What is Psychology?

- Psychology as a Discipline

- Psychology as a Natural Science

- Psychology as a Social Science

Understanding Mind and Behaviour

Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology

Evolution of Psychology

Development of Psychology in India

Branches of Psychology

Themes of Research and Applications

Psychology and Other Disciplines

Psychologists at Work

Psychology in Everyday Life

Unit II: Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Goals of Psychological Enquiry

- Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

- Alternative Paradigms of Research

Nature of Psychological Data

Some Important Methods in Psychology

- Observational Method

- Experimental Method

- Correlational Research

- Survey Research

- Psychological Testing

- Case Study

Analysis of Data

- Quantitative Method

- Qualitative Method

Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

Ethical Issues

Unit III: The Bases of Human Behaviour

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Evolutionary Perspective

Biological and Cultural Roots

Biological Basis of Behaviour

- Neurons

Structure and Functions of Nervous System and Endocrine System and their Relationship with Behaviour and Experience

- The Nervous System

- The Endocrine System

Heredity: Genes and Behaviour

Cultural Basis : Socio-Cultural Shaping of Behaviour

- Concept of Culture

Enculturation

Socialization

Acculturation

Unit IV: Human Development

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Meaning of Development

- Life-Span Perspective on Development

Factors Influencing Development

Context of Development

Overview of Developmental Stages

- Prenatal Stage

- Infancy

- Childhood

- Challenges of Adolescence

- Adulthood and Old Age

Unit V: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Knowing the world

Nature and varieties of Stimulus

Sense Modalities

- Visual Sensation

- Auditory Sensation

Attentional Processes

- Selective Attention

- Sustained Attention

Perceptual Processes

- Processing Approaches in Perception

The Perceiver

Principles of Perceptual Organisation

Perception of Space, Depth and Distance

- Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues

Perceptual Constancies

Illusions

Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception

Unit VI : Learning

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Nature of Learning

Paradigms of Learning

Classical Conditioning

- Determinants of Classical Conditioning

Operant/Instrumental Conditioning

- Determinants of Operant Conditioning

Key Learning Processes

Observational Learning

Cognitive Learning

Verbal Learning

Concept Learning

Skill Learning

Transfer of Learning

Factors Facilitating Learning

The Learner : Learning Styles

Learning Disabilities

Applications of Learning Principles

Unit VII: Human Memory

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Nature of Memory

Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model

Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long- term Memories

Levels of Processing

Types of Long-term Memory

- Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic

Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory

Memory as a Constructive Process

Nature and Causes of Forgetting

- Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and

Retrieval Failure

Enhancing Memory

- Mnemonics using Images and Organisation

Unit VIII: Thinking

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Nature of Thinking

- Building Blocks of Thought

The Processes of Thinking

Problem Solving

Reasoning

Decision-making

Nature and Process of Creative Thinking

- Nature of Creative Thinking

- Process of Creative Thinking

Developing Creative Thinking

- Barriers to Creative Thinking

- Strategies for Creative Thinking

Thought and Language

Development of Language and Language Use

Unit IX : Motivation and Emotion

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Nature of Motivation

Types of Motives

- Biological Motives

- Psychosocial Motives

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

Nature of Emotions

Physiological Bases of Emotions

Cognitive Bases of Emotions

Cultural Bases of Emotions

Expression of Emotions

- Culture and Emotional Expression

- Culture and Emotional Labelling

Managing Negative Emotions

Enhancing Positive Emotions

Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.): 30 marks

The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry and related skills. Practical would involve conducting experiments and undertaking small studies, exercises, related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking).

- Practical Examination

- Practical (Experiments) file 05 Marks

- Project file 05 Marks

- Viva Voce (Project and experiments) 05 Marks

- One experiment 15 Marks*

* (05 Marks for conduct of practical and 10 Marks for report writing)

