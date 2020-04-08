Get the latest CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Psychology is given at the end of this article. It contains complete details about chapters, topics and subtopics to be studied in the academic year 2020-21.
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21:
One Theory Paper (3 Hours), Marks: 70
|
Units
|
Topics
|
No. of periods
|
Marks
|
I
|
What is Psychology?
|
16
|
7
|
II
|
Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
|
20
|
10
|
III
|
The Bases of Human Behavior
|
20
|
8
|
IV
|
Human Development
|
16
|
6
|
V
|
Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual
Processes
|
20
|
8
|
VI
|
Learning
|
22
|
9
|
VII
|
Human Memory
|
20
|
8
|
VIII
|
Thinking
|
18
|
7
|
IX
|
Motivation and Emotion
|
18
|
7
|
|
Total
|
170
|
70
Unit I: What is Psychology?
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
What is Psychology?
- Psychology as a Discipline
- Psychology as a Natural Science
- Psychology as a Social Science
Understanding Mind and Behaviour
Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology
Evolution of Psychology
Development of Psychology in India
Branches of Psychology
Themes of Research and Applications
Psychology and Other Disciplines
Psychologists at Work
Psychology in Everyday Life
Unit II: Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Goals of Psychological Enquiry
- Steps in Conducting Scientific Research
- Alternative Paradigms of Research
Nature of Psychological Data
Some Important Methods in Psychology
- Observational Method
- Experimental Method
- Correlational Research
- Survey Research
- Psychological Testing
- Case Study
Analysis of Data
- Quantitative Method
- Qualitative Method
Limitations of Psychological Enquiry
Ethical Issues
Unit III: The Bases of Human Behaviour
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Evolutionary Perspective
Biological and Cultural Roots
Biological Basis of Behaviour
- Neurons
Structure and Functions of Nervous System and Endocrine System and their Relationship with Behaviour and Experience
- The Nervous System
- The Endocrine System
Heredity: Genes and Behaviour
Cultural Basis : Socio-Cultural Shaping of Behaviour
- Concept of Culture
Enculturation
Socialization
Acculturation
Unit IV: Human Development
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Meaning of Development
- Life-Span Perspective on Development
Factors Influencing Development
Context of Development
Overview of Developmental Stages
- Prenatal Stage
- Infancy
- Childhood
- Challenges of Adolescence
- Adulthood and Old Age
Unit V: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Knowing the world
Nature and varieties of Stimulus
Sense Modalities
- Visual Sensation
- Auditory Sensation
Attentional Processes
- Selective Attention
- Sustained Attention
Perceptual Processes
- Processing Approaches in Perception
The Perceiver
Principles of Perceptual Organisation
Perception of Space, Depth and Distance
- Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues
Perceptual Constancies
Illusions
Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception
Unit VI : Learning
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Nature of Learning
Paradigms of Learning
Classical Conditioning
- Determinants of Classical Conditioning
Operant/Instrumental Conditioning
- Determinants of Operant Conditioning
Key Learning Processes
Observational Learning
Cognitive Learning
Verbal Learning
Concept Learning
Skill Learning
Transfer of Learning
Factors Facilitating Learning
The Learner : Learning Styles
Learning Disabilities
Applications of Learning Principles
Unit VII: Human Memory
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Nature of Memory
Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model
Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long- term Memories
Levels of Processing
Types of Long-term Memory
- Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic
Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory
Memory as a Constructive Process
Nature and Causes of Forgetting
- Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and
Retrieval Failure
Enhancing Memory
- Mnemonics using Images and Organisation
Unit VIII: Thinking
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Nature of Thinking
- Building Blocks of Thought
The Processes of Thinking
Problem Solving
Reasoning
Decision-making
Nature and Process of Creative Thinking
- Nature of Creative Thinking
- Process of Creative Thinking
Developing Creative Thinking
- Barriers to Creative Thinking
- Strategies for Creative Thinking
Thought and Language
Development of Language and Language Use
Unit IX : Motivation and Emotion
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Nature of Motivation
Types of Motives
- Biological Motives
- Psychosocial Motives
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
Nature of Emotions
Physiological Bases of Emotions
Cognitive Bases of Emotions
Cultural Bases of Emotions
Expression of Emotions
- Culture and Emotional Expression
- Culture and Emotional Labelling
Managing Negative Emotions
Enhancing Positive Emotions
Practical (Projects, experiments, small studies, etc.): 30 marks
The students shall be required to undertake one project and conduct two experiments. The project would involve the use of different methods of enquiry and related skills. Practical would involve conducting experiments and undertaking small studies, exercises, related to the topics covered in the course (e.g. Human development, Learning, Memory, Motivation, Perception, Attention and Thinking).
- Practical Examination
- Practical (Experiments) file 05 Marks
- Project file 05 Marks
- Viva Voce (Project and experiments) 05 Marks
- One experiment 15 Marks*
* (05 Marks for conduct of practical and 10 Marks for report writing)
For more details, download the PDF of the syllabus
Download CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2020 - 21 in PDF format