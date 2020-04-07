Download CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 11 Sociology subject. This NCERT based CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus has been recently released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: 2020-21: Curse Structure (2020-21)
One Theory Paper Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks: 80
|
Units
|
|
No. of periods
|
Marks
|
A
|
Introducing Sociology
|
|
|
|
1. Sociology, Society and its relationship
with other Social Science disciplines
|
18
|
8
|
|
2. Terms, concepts and their use in
Sociology
|
16
|
8
|
|
3. Understanding Social Institutions
|
20
|
10
|
|
4. Culture and Socialization
|
16
|
8
|
|
5. Doing Sociology: Research Methods
|
20
|
6
|
|
Total
|
90
|
40
|
B
|
Understanding Society
|
|
|
|
6. Social Structure, Stratification and Social Processes in Society
|
18
|
10
|
|
7. Social Change and Social order in Rural and Urban Society
|
20
|
10
|
|
8. Environment and Society
|
12
|
4
|
|
9. Introducing Western Sociologists
|
20
|
8
|
|
10. Indian Sociologists
|
20
|
8
|
|
Total
|
90
|
40
|
Total
|
180
|
80
|
Project Work
|
40
|
20
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: Course CONTENT
|
A.
|
INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY
|
40 Marks
|
Unit 1
|
Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social
Sciences
· Introducing Society: Individuals and collectivities. Pluralities and Inequalities among societies.
· Introducing Sociology: Emergence. Nature and Scope.
· Relationship with other Social Science disciplines
|
18 Periods
|
Unit 2
|
Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology
· Social Groups and Society
· Social Stratification
· Status and Role
· Society & Social Control
|
16 Periods
|
Unit 3
|
Understanding Social Institutions
· Family, Marriage and Kinship
· Work & Economic Life
· Political Institutions
· Religion as a Social Institution
· Education as a Social Institution
|
20 Periods
|
Unit 4
|
Culture and Socialization
· Defining Culture
· Dimensions of Culture
· Socialization
· Agencies of Socialisation
|
16 Periods
|
Unit 5
|
Doing Sociology: Research Methods
· Objectivity and Subjectivity in Sociology
· Research Methods: Participant Observation, Survey
· Tools and Techniques: Observation, Interview, Questionnaire
· The Significance of Field Work in Anthropology & Sociology
|
20 Periods
|
B.
|
UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY
|
40 Marks
|
Unit 6
|
Social Structure, Stratification and Social Processes In
Society
· Social Structure
· Social Stratification
· Social Processes: Cooperation, Competition, Conflict
|
18 Periods
|
Unit 7
|
Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban
Society
· Social Change: Types, Causes and Consequences
· Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law; Contestation, Crime and Violence
· Concepts: Village, Town and City
· Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban
Areas
|
22 Periods
|
Unit 8
|
Environment and Society
· Ecology and Society
· Environmental Crises and Social Responses
· Sustainable Development
|
10 Periods
|
Unit 9
|
Introducing Western Sociologists
· The Context of Sociology
· Karl Marx on Class Conflict
· Emile Durkheim : Division of Labour in society
· Max Weber:Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Type & Bureaucracy
|
20 Periods
|
Unit 10
|
Indian Sociologists
· G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race
· D.P. Mukherjee on Tradition and Change
· A.R. Desai on the State
· M.N. Srinivas on the Village
|
20 Periods
|
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: PROJECT WORK (Periods: 40)
|
Max. Marks: 20, Time allotted: 3 hours
|
A. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level
1. Introduction -2 Marks
2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks
3. Research Question – 2 Marks
4. Methodology – 3 Marks
5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks
6. Conclusion – 2 Marks
|
15 Marks
|
B. Viva – based on the project work
|
05 Marks
SOCIOLOGY (Code No. 039) QUESTION PAPER DESIGN CLASS XI (2020-21)
|
S. No.
|
Competencies
|
Total Marks
|
% Weight age
|
1
|
Knowledge & understanding
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by
organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
30
|
37.5%
|
2
|
Application of Knowledge and Concepts
Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations
Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
|
32
|
40%
|
3
|
Formulate, Analyse , Evaluate & Create
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing
alternative solutions.
|
18
|
22.5%
|
|
Total
|
80
|
100%