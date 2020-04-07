 ]}
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: 2020-21

Download CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 11 Sociology subject. This NCERT based CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus has been recently released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Apr 7, 2020 14:28 IST
CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: 2020-21: Curse Structure (2020-21)

One Theory Paper Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks: 80

Units

 

No. of periods

Marks

A

Introducing Sociology

 

 

 

1.  Sociology,  Society  and  its  relationship

with other Social Science disciplines

18

8

 

2.  Terms,   concepts   and   their   use   in

Sociology

16

8

 

3.  Understanding Social Institutions

20

10

 

4.  Culture and Socialization

16

8

 

5.  Doing Sociology: Research Methods

20

6

 

 

Total

90

40

B

Understanding Society

 

 

 

6.  Social Structure, Stratification and Social Processes in Society

18

10

 

7.  Social Change and Social order in Rural and Urban Society

20

10

 

8.  Environment and Society

12

4

 

9.  Introducing Western Sociologists

20

8

 

10. Indian Sociologists

20

8

 

Total

90

40

Total

180

80

Project Work

40

20

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: Course CONTENT

A.

INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY

40 Marks

Unit 1

Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social

Sciences

·      Introducing   Society:   Individuals   and   collectivities. Pluralities and Inequalities among societies.

·        Introducing Sociology: Emergence. Nature and Scope.

·        Relationship with other Social Science disciplines

18 Periods

Unit 2

Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology

·        Social Groups and Society

·        Social Stratification

·        Status and Role

·        Society & Social Control

16 Periods

Unit 3

Understanding Social Institutions

·        Family, Marriage and Kinship

·        Work & Economic Life

·        Political Institutions

·        Religion as a Social Institution

·        Education as a Social Institution

20 Periods

Unit 4

Culture and Socialization

·        Defining Culture

·        Dimensions of Culture

·        Socialization

·        Agencies of Socialisation

16 Periods

Unit 5

Doing Sociology: Research Methods

·        Objectivity and Subjectivity in Sociology

·        Research Methods: Participant Observation, Survey

· Tools    and    Techniques:    Observation,    Interview, Questionnaire

·        The   Significance   of   Field   Work   in   Anthropology & Sociology

20 Periods

 

B.

UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY

40 Marks

Unit 6

Social Structure, Stratification and Social Processes In

Society

·        Social Structure

·        Social Stratification

·        Social Processes: Cooperation, Competition, Conflict

18 Periods

Unit 7

Social  Change  and  Social  Order  in  Rural  and  Urban

Society

·        Social Change: Types, Causes and Consequences

· Social    Order:    Domination,    Authority    and    Law; Contestation, Crime and  Violence

·        Concepts: Village, Town and City

·        Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban

Areas

22 Periods

Unit 8

Environment and Society

·        Ecology and Society

·        Environmental Crises and Social Responses

·        Sustainable Development

10 Periods

Unit 9

Introducing Western Sociologists

·        The Context of Sociology

·        Karl Marx on Class Conflict

·        Emile Durkheim : Division of Labour in society

· Max   Weber:Interpretive   Sociology,   Ideal   Type   & Bureaucracy

20 Periods

Unit 10

Indian Sociologists

·        G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race

·        D.P. Mukherjee on Tradition and Change

·        A.R. Desai on the State

·        M.N. Srinivas on the Village

20 Periods

 

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus: PROJECT WORK (Periods: 40)

Max. Marks: 20, Time allotted: 3 hours

A.  Project undertaken during the academic year at school level

1.  Introduction -2 Marks

2.  Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks

3.  Research Question – 2 Marks

4.  Methodology – 3 Marks

5.  Data Analysis – 4 Marks

6.  Conclusion – 2 Marks

15 Marks

B.  Viva – based on the project work

05 Marks

SOCIOLOGY (Code No. 039) QUESTION PAPER DESIGN CLASS XI (2020-21)

S. No.

Competencies

Total Marks

% Weight age

1

Knowledge & understanding

Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by

organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

30

37.5%

2

Application of Knowledge  and Concepts

Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations

 

Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

 

32

 

40%

3

Formulate, Analyse , Evaluate & Create

Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing

alternative solutions.

18

22.5%

 

Total

80

100%

Download CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF format

