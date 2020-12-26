CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: Check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper pattern, unit-Wise weightage, format of the question Paper & other important updates. In this article, we have provided important details about the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies question paper. Links to download important resources are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021: Unit-Wise Weightage

Theory: 80 Marks, 3 Hours, Project: 20 Marks

Units Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 1. Nature and Significance of Management 16 2 Principles of Management 3 Business Environment 4 Planning 14 5 Organising 6 Staffing 20 7 Directing 8 Controlling Total 50 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 15 10 Financial Markets 11 Marketing Management 15 12 Consumer Protection Total 30 Part C Project Work (One) 20

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern

⇒ The question paper will have 34 questions.

⇒ Marks will be indicated against each question.

⇒ Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks might be from 50 to 75 words.

⇒ Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks might be about 150 words.

⇒ Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks might be about 200 words.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021: More Details

Marks: 80, Duration: 3 hrs.

SN Typology of Questions Marks Percentage 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 44 55% 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way 19 23.75% 3 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 17 21.25% Total 80 100%

For more details, download latest CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 and CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2021 from the following links:

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2020-21