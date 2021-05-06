CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (New). It is important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam. One can also download the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Business Studies from here. The link to download the new syllabus is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Theory: 80 Marks, Project: 20 Marks

Units Periods Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 12 16 2 Principles of Management 14 3 Business Environment 12 4 Planning 14 14 5 Organising 15 6 Staffing 16 20 7 Directing 15 8 Controlling 12 Total 110 50 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 20 15 10 Financial Markets 18 11 Marketing Management 30 15 12 Consumer Protection 12 Total 80 30 Part C Project Work (One) 30 20

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management

Concept

Management - concept, objectives, and importance

Management as Science, Art and

Profession

Levels of Management

Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling

Coordination- concept and importance

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Principles of Management- concept and significance

Fayol’s principles of management

Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

Business Environment- concept and importance

Dimensions of Business Environment-

Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal

Demonetization - concept and features

Impact of Government policy changes on business with special reference to

liberalization, privatization and globalization in India

Unit 4: Planning

Concept, importance and limitations

Planning process

Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule,

Budget and Programme

Unit 5: Organising

Concept and importance

Organising Process

Structure of organization - functional and

divisional concept. Formal and informal organization - concept

Delegation: concept, elements and importance

Decentralization: concept and importance

Unit 6: Staffing

Concept and importance of staffing

Staffing as a part of Human Resource

Management – concept

Staffing process

Recruitment process

Selection - process

Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods of training - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training

Unit 7: Directing

Concept and importance

Elements of Directing

Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of

needs, Financial and non-financial incentives

Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez faire

Communication - concept, formal and informal communication; barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers

Unit 8: Controlling

Controlling - Concept and importance

Relationship between planning and controlling

Steps in process of controlling

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 9: Financial Management

Concept, role and objectives of Financial Management

Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting them

Financial Planning - concept and importance

Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure

Fixed and Working Capital - concept and factors affecting their requirements

Unit 10: Financial Markets

Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and Types

Money market and its instruments

Capital market and its types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in the primary market

Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions

Unit 11: Marketing

Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies

Marketing Mix – Concept and elements

Product - branding, labelling and packaging – Concept

Price - Concept, Factors determining price

Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution

Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public Relations

Unit 12: Consumer Protection

Concept and importance of consumer protection

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019:

Meaning of consumer

Rights and responsibilities of consumers

Who can file a complaint?

Redressal machinery

Remedies available

Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Unit 13 Project Work:

