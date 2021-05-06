CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (New). It is important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam. One can also download the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Business Studies from here. The link to download the new syllabus is given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
Theory: 80 Marks, Project: 20 Marks
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
Concept
Management - concept, objectives, and importance
Management as Science, Art and
Profession
Levels of Management
Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling
Coordination- concept and importance
Unit 2: Principles of Management
Principles of Management- concept and significance
Fayol’s principles of management
Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques
Unit 3: Business Environment
Business Environment- concept and importance
Dimensions of Business Environment-
Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal
Demonetization - concept and features
Impact of Government policy changes on business with special reference to
liberalization, privatization and globalization in India
Unit 4: Planning
Concept, importance and limitations
Planning process
Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule,
Budget and Programme
Unit 5: Organising
Concept and importance
Organising Process
Structure of organization - functional and
divisional concept. Formal and informal organization - concept
Delegation: concept, elements and importance
Decentralization: concept and importance
Unit 6: Staffing
Concept and importance of staffing
Staffing as a part of Human Resource
Management – concept
Staffing process
Recruitment process
Selection - process
Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods of training - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training
Unit 7: Directing
Concept and importance
Elements of Directing
Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of
needs, Financial and non-financial incentives
Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez faire
Communication - concept, formal and informal communication; barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers
Unit 8: Controlling
Controlling - Concept and importance
Relationship between planning and controlling
Steps in process of controlling
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
Unit 9: Financial Management
Concept, role and objectives of Financial Management
Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting them
Financial Planning - concept and importance
Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure
Fixed and Working Capital - concept and factors affecting their requirements
Unit 10: Financial Markets
Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and Types
Money market and its instruments
Capital market and its types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in the primary market
Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions
Unit 11: Marketing
Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies
Marketing Mix – Concept and elements
Product - branding, labelling and packaging – Concept
Price - Concept, Factors determining price
Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution
Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion and Public Relations
Unit 12: Consumer Protection
Concept and importance of consumer protection
The Consumer Protection Act, 2019:
Source:
http://egazette.nic.in/W riteReadData/2019/210422.pdf
Meaning of consumer
Rights and responsibilities of consumers
Who can file a complaint?
Redressal machinery
Remedies available
Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)
Unit 13 Project Work:
To get details about project work and other important details, download the PDF of the syllabus.
Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF