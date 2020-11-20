CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2021 Released: Download With CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2021

CBSE: Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2021. These resources are based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and are important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 of Geography subject.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2021:

Fill in the blanks-

Question 1: ________________ and _______________ densities should be found out, in order to get a better insight into the human-land ratio:

ANSWER – c) Physiological and Agricultural

Question 2: Arrange the following approaches in a correct order according to their development

1. Spatial organization

2. Regional approach

3. Areal differentiation

4. Humanistic approach

ANSWER – (c) 2. , 3. , 1. , 4.

Question 3: Panna, Para, Palli, Nagla and Dhani are examples of Which of the following settlements?

a) Clustered Settlements

b) Semi-Clustered Settlements

c) Dispersed Settlements

d) Hamleted Settlements

ANSWER – d) Hamleted Settlements

Question 4: Examine which of the following problems are generally confronted by the villages of South Asia.

a) Lack of facilities due to high density

b) Political instability

c) Occurrence of floods and droughts

d) Fear of wild animals

ANSWER – c) Occurrence of floods and droughts

Question 5: Which of the following programs sponsored by central government aims at enabling the rural population to conserve water for drinking, irrigation, fisheries and afforestation?

a) Arvary Pani Sansad

b) Haryali

c) Neeru-Meeru

d) Narmada bachao

ANSWER - b) Haryali

Question 6: Population of India according to their economic status is divided into:

a) Main workers, Marginal workers, Non workers

b) Marginal workers, Household industrial workers, Non workers

c) Non workers, agricultural labourers, Marginal workers

d) Cultivators, Main workers, Marginal workers

ANSWER – a) Main workers, Marginal workers, Non workers

Question 7: The concept of Human Development was developed by _____________________

Answer- Dr. Mahbub ul Haq

