CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22 (New). It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

One Theory Paper Max Marks: 80, Time: 3 Hours Units Periods Marks Themes in Indian History Part-I(Units 1 – 4) 55 24 Unit 1 The Story of the First Cities: Harappan Archaeology 13 Unit 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story 14 Unit 3: Social Histories: using the Mahabharata 14 Unit 4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa 14 Themes in Indian History Part-II (Units 5 – 9) 65 25 Unit 5: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Accounts 13 Unit 6: Religious Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition 13 Unit7: New Architecture: Hampi 13 Unit 8: Agrarian Relations: The Ain-i-Akbari 13 Unit 9: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles 13 Themes in Indian History Part-III (Units 10 – 15) 80 26 Unit 10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports 13 Unit 11: Representations of 1857 13 Unit 12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports 13 Unit 13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes 13 Unit 14: Partition through Oral Sources 14 Unit 15: The Making of the Constitution 14 Map Work 10 05 Total 210 80 Project work (Internal Assessment) 10 20 Total 220 100

Themes

Part-I

1. The Story of the First Cities:

Harappan Archaeology

Broad overview:

Early urban centers

Story of discovery: Harappan civilization

Excerpt:

Archaeological report on a major site

Discussion: How it has been utilized by archaeologists/historians

2. Political and Economic

History: How Inscriptions tell a story.

Broad overview:

Political and economic History from the Mauryan to the Gupta period

Story of discovery:

Inscriptions and the Decipherment of the script. Shifts in the Understanding of political and economic history.

Excerpt:

Ashokan inscription and Gupta period land grant

Discussion: Interpretation of inscriptions by historians.

3. Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata

Broad overview:

Issues in social history, including caste, class, kinship and gender

Story of discovery:

Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata

Excerpt: from the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians.

Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history.

4. A History of Buddhism:

Sanchi Stupa

Broad overview:

a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaishnavism, Shaivism (Puranic Hinduism)

b) Focus on Buddhism.

Story of discovery: Sanchi stupa.

Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi.

Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interpreted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism.

Part-II

5. Medieval Society through Travelers' Accounts Broad

Overview: outlines of social and cultural life as they appear in traveler’s account.

Story of their writings: A discussion of where they travelled, what they wrote and for whom they wrote.

Excerpts: from Al Biruni, Ibn- Battuta, Francois Bernier.

Discussion: What these travel accounts can tell us and how they have been interpreted by historians.

7. New Architecture: Hampi broad overview:

a. Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar period-temples, forts, irrigation facilities.

b. Relationship between arc hitecture and the political system

Story of Discovery: Account of how Hampi was found.

Excerpt: Visuals of buildings at Hampi

Discussion: Ways in which historians have analyzed and interpreted these structures.

8. Agrarian Relations: The Ain-i-Akbari Broad overview:

a. Structure of agrarian relations in the 16th and

17th centuries. Patterns of change over the period.

Story of Discovery: Account of the compilation and translation of Ain I Akbari Excerpt: from the Ain-i- Akbari.

Discussion: Ways in which historians have used texts to reconstruct history.

9. The Mughal Court:

Reconstructing Histories

through Chronicles

Broad overview:

a. Outline of political history 15th-17thcenturies

Discussion of the Mughal court and politics.

Story of Discovery: Account of the production of court chronicles, and their subsequent translation and transmission.

Excerpts: from the Akbarnama and Badshahnama

Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the text store construct political histories.

Part-III

10. Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports Broad overview:

a. Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late 18th century

b. East India Company, revenue settlements in various regions of India and surveys Changes over the nineteenth century

Story of official records: An account of why official investigations into rural societies were undertaken and types of records and reports produced.

Excerpts: From Fifth Report, Accounts of Frances Buchanan - Hamilton, and Deccan Riots Report.

Discussion: What the official record is tell and do not tell, and how they have been used by historians.

11. Representations of 1857

Broad overview:

a. The Events Of 1857-58.

b. Vision of Unity

c. How these events were recorded and narrated.

Focus: Lucknow

Excerpts: Pictures of 1857.Extracts from contemporary accounts.

Discussion: How the pictures of

1857 shaped British opinion of what had happened.

12. Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports

Broad overview :

History of towns in India, colonization and cities, hill stations, town planning of Madras, Calcutta and Bombay.

Excerpts: Photographs and paintings. Plans of cities. Extract from town plan reports. Focus on Calcutta town planning

Discussion: How the above sources can be used to reconstruct the history of towns. What these sources do not reveal.

13. Mahatma Gandhi through

Contemporary Eyes Broad overview:

a. The Nationalist Movement 1918-48.

b. The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership.

Focus: Mahatma Gandhi and the three movements and his last days as “finest hours”

Excerpts: Reports from English and Indian language newspapers and other contemporary writings.

Discussion: How newspapers can be a source of history.

14. Partition through Oral

Sources Broad overview:

a. The History Of The 1940s.

b. Nationalism,

Communalism and Partition.

Focus: Punjab and Bengal Excerpts: Oral testimonies of those who experienced partition

Discussion: Ways in which these have been analyzed to reconstruct the history of the event

15. The Making of the

Constitution an overview:

a. Independence and then new nation state.

b. The making of the

Constitution

Focus: The Constituent Assembly Debates

Excerpts: from the debates.

Discussion: What such debates reveal and how they can be analyzed.