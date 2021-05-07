CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
It is important for the preparation of the CBSE 12th History board exam.
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
Themes
Part-I
1. The Story of the First Cities:
Harappan Archaeology
Broad overview:
Early urban centers
Story of discovery: Harappan civilization
Excerpt:
Archaeological report on a major site
Discussion: How it has been utilized by archaeologists/historians
2. Political and Economic
History: How Inscriptions tell a story.
Broad overview:
Political and economic History from the Mauryan to the Gupta period
Story of discovery:
Inscriptions and the Decipherment of the script. Shifts in the Understanding of political and economic history.
Excerpt:
Ashokan inscription and Gupta period land grant
Discussion: Interpretation of inscriptions by historians.
3. Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata
Broad overview:
Issues in social history, including caste, class, kinship and gender
Story of discovery:
Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata
Excerpt: from the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians.
Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history.
4. A History of Buddhism:
Sanchi Stupa
Broad overview:
a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaishnavism, Shaivism (Puranic Hinduism)
b) Focus on Buddhism.
Story of discovery: Sanchi stupa.
Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi.
Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interpreted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism.
Part-II
5. Medieval Society through Travelers' Accounts Broad
Overview: outlines of social and cultural life as they appear in traveler’s account.
Story of their writings: A discussion of where they travelled, what they wrote and for whom they wrote.
Excerpts: from Al Biruni, Ibn- Battuta, Francois Bernier.
Discussion: What these travel accounts can tell us and how they have been interpreted by historians.
7. New Architecture: Hampi broad overview:
a. Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar period-temples, forts, irrigation facilities.
b. Relationship between arc hitecture and the political system
Story of Discovery: Account of how Hampi was found.
Excerpt: Visuals of buildings at Hampi
Discussion: Ways in which historians have analyzed and interpreted these structures.
8. Agrarian Relations: The Ain-i-Akbari Broad overview:
a. Structure of agrarian relations in the 16th and
17th centuries. Patterns of change over the period.
Story of Discovery: Account of the compilation and translation of Ain I Akbari Excerpt: from the Ain-i- Akbari.
Discussion: Ways in which historians have used texts to reconstruct history.
9. The Mughal Court:
Reconstructing Histories
through Chronicles
Broad overview:
a. Outline of political history 15th-17thcenturies
Discussion of the Mughal court and politics.
Story of Discovery: Account of the production of court chronicles, and their subsequent translation and transmission.
Excerpts: from the Akbarnama and Badshahnama
Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the text store construct political histories.
Part-III
10. Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports Broad overview:
a. Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late 18th century
b. East India Company, revenue settlements in various regions of India and surveys Changes over the nineteenth century
Story of official records: An account of why official investigations into rural societies were undertaken and types of records and reports produced.
Excerpts: From Fifth Report, Accounts of Frances Buchanan - Hamilton, and Deccan Riots Report.
Discussion: What the official record is tell and do not tell, and how they have been used by historians.
11. Representations of 1857
Broad overview:
a. The Events Of 1857-58.
b. Vision of Unity
c. How these events were recorded and narrated.
Focus: Lucknow
Excerpts: Pictures of 1857.Extracts from contemporary accounts.
Discussion: How the pictures of
1857 shaped British opinion of what had happened.
12. Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports
Broad overview :
History of towns in India, colonization and cities, hill stations, town planning of Madras, Calcutta and Bombay.
Excerpts: Photographs and paintings. Plans of cities. Extract from town plan reports. Focus on Calcutta town planning
Discussion: How the above sources can be used to reconstruct the history of towns. What these sources do not reveal.
13. Mahatma Gandhi through
Contemporary Eyes Broad overview:
a. The Nationalist Movement 1918-48.
b. The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership.
Focus: Mahatma Gandhi and the three movements and his last days as “finest hours”
Excerpts: Reports from English and Indian language newspapers and other contemporary writings.
Discussion: How newspapers can be a source of history.
14. Partition through Oral
Sources Broad overview:
a. The History Of The 1940s.
b. Nationalism,
Communalism and Partition.
Focus: Punjab and Bengal Excerpts: Oral testimonies of those who experienced partition
Discussion: Ways in which these have been analyzed to reconstruct the history of the event
15. The Making of the
Constitution an overview:
a. Independence and then new nation state.
b. The making of the
Constitution
Focus: The Constituent Assembly Debates
Excerpts: from the debates.
Discussion: What such debates reveal and how they can be analyzed.