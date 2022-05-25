CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Answer Key 2022: Check Question Paper With Solution

Check the CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Answer Key 2022 along with the PDF of the question paper. Also, check the student reactions and the expert opinion on the expected marks in the links shared here.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 exam was conducted today. The paper was expected to be on the easier side, but students ranged today’s exam between moderately difficult to difficult.

Check the answer key of the questions below. Download the paper here in PDF format and also check the student’s reviews below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Exam 2022: Student Reviews & Expert Opinion

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Exam 2022: Question paper

CBE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Answer Key/ Solutions

1. The invention of the sewing machine turned handicrafts into an industry. In which year and by whom was the foot treadle for the sewing machine invented?

Ans. Elias Howe and Isaac Merritt Singer are credited with the foot treadle. However, in 1830, a French tailor named Barthelemy Thimonnier invented the machine that used a single thread and a hooked needle to make a chain stitch of the sort used in embroidery. This machine was powered by a treadle

2. What is the importance of radio and television in the Development of Communication?

Ans. The importance of 'Radio and Television' can be understood as follows: (a) As an effective means of mass communication, these media provide news to people throughout the country including rural areas. (b) People are also made aware of the programmes and policies of the government.

3. (a) Mrs Gupta wants to open her own boutique. Name any four principles of design which would help her in designing clothes?

Ans. a. Rhythm- In fashion design, rhythm refers to the repetition of visual patterns. It’s a continuity of organized movement and is also called recurrence.

Emphasis (Focal Point or Center of Attraction)- This essential element of design in fashion draws attention to a specific part of the body or garment. This is done in various ways, such as using different sizes, colours, textures, shapes, etc. Balance- In fashion, this is essentially the equal distribution of visual weight. Designers use this principle when creating necklines, hemlines, seams, and more. Proportion- The principle of proportion refers to the ratio of one element to the other in a design. It helps designers choose the size and shape of many elements concerning each other to create a pleasant overall effect.

OR

(b) Renu wants to create a dress for herself using neutral colours. What is the other name for these colours? Also, give three examples of neutral colours.

Ans. Colourless, colourless, uncoloured, uncoloured

Examples of neutral colours include beige, taupe, grey, cream, brown, black, and white.

4. Explain 'pulsation' as a method of washing clothes, to your mother.

Ans. A pulsating wash action creates a more sustainable wash using less water and sensors automatically detect the load size.

5. (a) Haria is a woman labourer. Tell her the full form of 'SEWA', a union associated with women at a grassroot level. Also, elaborate on its two objectives.

Ans. SEWA's full form is Self Employed Women's Association. It is a national trade union registered in 1972 with a membership base of 1.5 million (2018) poor, self-employed women workers from the informal economy across 16 states in India.

Objectives:

- To look into socio-economic and family conditions of self-employed women.

- To understand issues of self-employed women’s work.

- To understand changes in income levels of women’s work.

- To do an impact study on the eleven principles of SEWA

- To start organizing activities of SEWA amongst these women.

- To look into the history of women’s work.

OR

(b) Explain to your sister, the meaning of the term ICT and give its two advantages.

Ans. ICT is an acronym for “information communications technology”.

Advantages of ICT are:

Cost-Effective

Automation

Bridging the cultural divide

Creation of new jobs

Educational resources for teachers

Upgraded Classrooms

6. Write the differences between a Hotel and a Motel.

Ans. The differences are as follows:

Hotel Motel An establishment that provides paid lodging on a short-term basis only and provides numerous amenities to guests may increase their lodging satisfaction. An Establishment that provides short-term and long-term lodging is usually located with good access to the national road network but with fewer guest comforts. Single, Multi-storied, or Varies; has rooms that open to the interior of the building. Single, or double storied building with connected rooms; has open walkways, and exterior entrances. Usually More expensive than Motels- however prices range with star ratings, room types, amenities, location, nicer accommodations/rooms, etc. Often Less expensive than Hotels due to lack of amenities, basic rooms, locations, etc

