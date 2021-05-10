CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
Course Structure:
Theory: 70 marks Practical: 30 marks
CLASS XII
THEORY: 70 Marks, Periods: 180
UNIT I: Work,livelihood and Career
Ch. Work, livelihood and Career
UNIT II: Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
Ch. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics
Ch. Public Nutrition and Health
Ch. Catering and Food Service Management
Ch. Food Processing and Technology
Ch. Food Quality and Food Safety
UNIT III: Human Development and Family Studies
Ch. Early Childhood Care and Education
Ch. Special Education and Support Services
Ch. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programmes for Children, Youth and Elderly
UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel
Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel
Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising
Ch. Production and Quality Control in the Garment Industry
Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions
UNIT V: Resource management
Ch. Human Resource Management
Ch. Hospitality Management
Ch. Consumer Education and Protection
UNIT VI: Communication and Extension
Ch. Development Communication and Journalism
Ch. Media Management Design and Production
Prescribed textbook: Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part I and Part II
REFERENCE POINTS
CLASS XII
UNIT I WORK ,LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER
Chapter: WORK ,LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER
Introduction
Work and meaningful work
Work, careers and livelihood
Traditional occupation in India
Agriculture
Handicrafts
Indian cuisine
Visual arts
Work ,Age and Gender
Gender issues in relation to work
Issues and concerns related to women and work
KGBV
Beti bachao ,Beti Padhao Yojana
Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood
Attitudes and approaches to work
Life skills for livelihood
Essential soft skills at workplace
Ergonomics
Definition and need for ergonomics
Benefits of Ergonomics
Entrepreneurship
Definition and characteristics
UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
Introduction
Significance
Nutrition
Clinical Nutrition
Basic concepts
Diet therapy
Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets
Changes in consistency
Feeding routes
Prevention of chronic diseases
Preparing for career
Scope
Chapter: PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH
Introduction
Significance
Basic concept
Public health nutrition
Nutritional Problems of India
o Protein energy malnutrition
o Micronutrient deficiencies
Iron deficiency anemia
Vitamin A deficiency
Iodine deficiency disorders
Strategies/Intervention to tackle Nutritional problems
Diet or food based strategies
Nutrient based strategies
Nutrition programmes operating in India
ICDS
Nutrient Deficiency Control Programmes
Food Supplementation Programmes
Food Security Programme
Health Care
Scope
Chapter: CATERING AND FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
Introduction
Significance
Basic concepts
Food service Industry
Food Service Management
Food Service
Food service Manager
Menu compiling
Types of Catering Services
Welfare or non-commercial
Commercial Services
Types of food service systems
Conventional food service system
Commissary food service system
Ready prepared food service system
Assembly service system
Menu planning
Management in food service
Preparing for a career
Scope
Careers in the catering and food service industry
Chapter: FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY
Introduction
Significance
Basic Concepts
Food Science
Food Processing
Food Technology
Food Manufacturing
Development of food processing and technology
Importance of Food processing and Preservation
Classification of food on the basis of extent and type of processing
Preparing for a career
Scope
Chapter: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY
Introduction
Significance
Basic Concepts
Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard)
Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological)
Food infection
Food poisoning
Food quality
Food standards regulation in India-FSSA (2006)(Fruit and vegetable product order, Meat food product order and Vegetable oil products order are not included)
International Organization and agreements in the area of Food
Standards, Quality, Research and Trade
Codex Alimentarius Commission
International Organization for Standardisation
World Trade Organization
Food Safety Management Systems
Good manufacturing practices (GMP)
Good handling practices (GHP)
Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP)
Scope
UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES
Chapter: Early Childhood Care and Education
Significance
Basic concepts
Preparing for a career
Scope
Chapter: Special Education and Support Services
Significance
Basic Concepts
Disability and its classification
Causes of disabilities
Special education methods
Knowledge and Skills
Preparing for a career in special education
Scope
Chapter: Management of support services, Institutions and programmes for children, youth and elderly
Significance
Basic concepts
Why are children vulnerable?
Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children
ICDS
SOS Children’s Village
Children’s Homes run by the Government
Adoption
Why are Youth vulnerable?
Youth programmes in India
Why are the elderly vulnerable?
Some programmes for the elderly
Preparing for a career
Scope
UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL
Chapter: Design for Fabric and Apparel
Introduction
Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied)
Elements of design
Colour
Texture
Line
Shapes or form
Principles of Design
Proportion
Balance
Emphasis
Rhythm
Harmony
Preparing for career
Scope
Chapter: Fashion Design and Merchandising
Introduction
Significance
Basic Concepts
Fashion terminology –Fashion ,fads, style, classic
Fashion Development
France-The centre of fashion
Fashion Evolution
Fashion Merchandising
Fashion Retail Organization
Preparing For a career
Scope
Chapter: Production and Quality Control in the garment industry
Introduction
Garment industry in India
Production
Importance of production
Basic concepts
Fabric Inspection and Testing
Laying and cutting of fabric
Assembly of the product
Finishing and packaging
Quality assurance in the garment industry
Preparing for a career
Scope
Chapter: Care and maintenance of fabrics in Institution
Introduction
Basic concepts
Washing equipment
Drying equipment
Ironing/pressing equipment
Institutions
Preparing for a career
Scope
UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
Chapter: Human Resource Management
Introduction
Significance
Recruiting and staffing
Training and Developing employees
Retention and redressal
Preparing for a career
Chapter: Hospitality Management
Introduction
Significance
Basic concepts
Departments involved in hospitality management of an organization
Scope
Chapter: Consumer Education and Protection
Introduction
Significance of consumer education and protection
Basic concepts
Consumer product
Consumer behaviour
Consumer forum
Consumer footfalls
Consumer problems
Consumer rights
Standardized marks (ISI, Wool Mark, Hall Mark, Silk Mark)
Protection Councils
Consumer Responsibilities
Scope
UNIT VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION
Chapter: Development communication and Journalism
Introduction
Significance
Basic concepts
Development
Development journalism
Development Communication
Methods of communication
Campaign
Radio and television
Print media
Information and communication technologies
Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field
Scope and career avenues in development communication
Chapter: Media Management, Design and Production
Introduction
Significance
Basic concepts
Media
Media planning
Media designing and production
Media evaluation and feedback
Scope
PRACTICALS FOR CLASS XII
UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
1. Modification of normal diet to soft diet for elderly person.
2. Development and preparation of supplementary foods for nutrition programme.
3. Planning a menu for a school canteen or mid-day meal in school for a week.
4. Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product.
5. Qualitative test for food adulteration in: pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida.
UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES
6. Preparation and use of any one teaching aid to communicate socially relevant messages for children/ adolescents /adults in the community.
OR
Preparation of any one toy for children (age appropriate) using locally available and indigenous material
UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL
7. Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/batik/block printing.
8. Application of quality control techniques in garment industry(any one readymade garment)-
a) Fabric inspection
b) Quality of seams and fasteners/notions c) Size labels
9. Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.
UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
10. Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.
11. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following-
a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)
b) Consumer responsibilities c) Consumer organization
d) Consumer Problems
UNIT VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION
12. Analysis and discussion of any one print/radio/electronic media with reference to focus, presentation, technology and cost.
PROJECT
ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROJECT MAY BE UNDERTAKEN AND EVALUATED-
1. Study of an integrated community based, nutrition/health programme being implemented in own area, with reference to-
a) Programme objectives
b) Focal Group/Beneficiaries
c) Modalities of implementation
2. Visit to the neighbouring areas and interview two adolescents and two adults regarding their perception of persons with special needs.
3. Profile any two person (child/adult) with special needs to find out their diet, clothing, activities, physical and psychological needs.
4. Planning any five messages for nutrition, health and life skills using different modes of communication for different focal groups.
5. Market survey any five processed foods with their packaging and label information.
SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION: 30 Marks
1. Project: (5 marks)
2. Modification of any one family meal for elderly person. Preparing any one of the modified dish.(5 marks)
OR
Development and preparation of any one supplementary food for pre- schooler (2-6 years) nutrition programme.
OR
Planning a menu for school canteen and preparing any one nutritious dish.
3. Identify adulterant using chemical test in any one of the following- pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida.
) (2 marks)
4. Prepare a sample using applied textile design techniques tie and dye/batik/block printing. (4 marks)
5. Remove any one of the stain from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea, coffee. (2 marks)
6. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- (5 marks)
a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)
b) Consumer responsibilities c) Consumer organization
d) Consumer Problems
7. File (5 marks)
8. Viva (2 marks)
