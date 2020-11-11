CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021 Released (With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Marking Scheme 2021. These are important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies board exam 2021. Links to download these resources are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021:

Maximum marks: 80, Time Allowed: 3 hrs.

General Instructions:

i. The paper has 32 questions divided into Part A and Part B. All questions are compulsory.

ii. Part A has 18 MCQ questions for 24 marks

iii. Part B has 14 subjective questions for 56 marks

iv. Read the question carefully before attempting.

v. Overall internal choice for 33% is given in the paper

Part A - Objective Types Questions

1. Anand enters into a contract with Raman to supply 5 bags of cement for Rs. 2000/-. He delivers 5 bags of cement on the decided date, and receives Rs. 2000/- from Raman as consideration, leading to discharge of the contract.

What was the mode of discharge of contract in the above situation?

a. Discharge by Breach of Contract

b. Discharge by Performance

c. Discharge by Operation of law

d. Discharge by Lapse of time.

2. Raghav was empanelled in the year 2020 under The Delhi Legal Services Authorities Act as an expert for matrimonial cases . In which year will he have to reapply for being a panelist in the reconstituted panel?

a. 2021

b. 2023

c. 2025

d. 2026

3. Powers of the Lok Adalat are similar to that of -

a. Civil court under Civil Procedure Code

b. Criminal court under Criminal Procedure Code

c. High Court

d. Supreme Court

OR

The panel lawyer selected under NALSA Regulations is -

a. Allowed to charge fees from client

b. Not allowed any remuneration

c. Given remuneration from the consolidated fund of India

d. Barred from taking any fees from the client

4. Bipin approached Permanent Lok Adalat for resolution of his dispute with the Electricity Board on the issue of inflated electricity bill. Permanent Lok Adalat are set up under -

a. Legal Services Authorities (Amendment) Act 2002

b. Legal Services Authorities Act 1987

c. Article 39A of Constitution of India.

d. Article 14 of Constitution of India

5. Read the given situations and decide which of the following is eligible to receive free legal aid

a. Raghu in a property dispute with his brother

b. Pankaj working as accounts officer in Government sector undertaking having service related issues

c. Mr. Seth a senior citizen fighting for his pension

d. Mrs. Verma, branch manager of a bank accused of money laundering

For the rest of the questions, download the CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Marking Scheme 2021 from the links given below.

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021 (PDF)

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Marking Scheme 2021 (PDF)

