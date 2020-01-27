CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Last Month Preparation Tips to Score Maximum Marks

Check important tips & strategies for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020. As per CBSE Time Table 2020, CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 17th March 2020. Also, CBSE Class 12 Board exams are going to start from 15th February 2020. Clearly not many days are left for final preparation and this is the time when selective study plays the most important role to get grades in CBSE Class 12 Result 2020. In this article, we have provided some useful tips for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020 along with links to access some very important articles.

1 # First follow the topics given in latest CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2019-20

When you will learn the latest CBSE Class 12th Maths syllabus 2020 then you will find the weightage of different units (as given below in the table).

Unit Name Marks I. Relations and Functions 8 II. Algebra 10 III. Calculus 35 IV. Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry 14 V. Linear Programming 05 VI. Probability 08 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20

Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020 are recommended that they should first focus on (easy to prepare) units with maximum weightage in board exam.

2 # Understand the New Pattern of Class 12 Maths Paper for CBSE Board Exam 2020:

Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020 must have a complete idea about Maths Paper. In the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam pattern,

- The question paper consists of 36 questions divided into 4 sections A, B, C, and D.

- Section A comprises of 20 questions of 1 mark each.

- Section B comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each.

- Section C comprises of 6 questions of 4 marks each.

- Section D comprises of 4 questions of 6 marks each.

- There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in three questions of 1 mark each, two questions of 2 marks each, two questions of 4 marks each, and two questions of 6 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions.

3 # Check the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2020

CBSE has published Sample Paper for Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020. With the help of this latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper, students can easily understand the latest exam pattern of Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020. Besides understanding the latest pattern, students will also learn about some important concepts from the questions given in the paper.

4 # Learn CBSE Marking Scheme of Class 12 Maths Sample Paper:

CBSE has also published the Marking Scheme besides Sample Paper. This Marking Scheme contains hints & answers of the Sample Paper. As we all know that step marking is being followed during the evaluation of CBSE Answer Booklets and after going through the CBSE Marking Scheme, you can easily learn the art of writing proper answers.

5 # Analyse Previous Year Class 12 Maths Question Papers

The exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper has been changed but as you will analyse previous years' CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper, you will learn about some important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in CBSE Class 12 Maths board exams. There is a huge probability that questions based on these concepts might be asked again, this year.

