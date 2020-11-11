CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2021 Released (With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 NCC Marking Scheme 2021. These are important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 NCC board exam 2021. Links to download these resources are given at the end of this article.

Time: 3 Hours Max Marks: 70 Time: 3 Hours Max Marks: 70

General Instructions

1. The question paper consists of two sections.

2. Section A is compulsory for all.

3. Section B shall be attempted as per the chosen wing.

4. All questions are compulsory.

5. The paper consists of 01, 02, 03, 04 and 06 mark(s) questions.

6. The answer to the 02 mark questions should not exceed 50 words.

7. The answer to the 03 marks question should not exceed 100 words.

8. The answer to the 04 marks question should not exceed 150 words.

9. The answer to the 06 marks question should not exceed 250 words.

SECTION-A Total Marks: 49

Q.1: Answer these questions as required.

(i) When was the National Integration Council constituted?

1.1947

2.1950

3.1962

4.1961

(ii) A word of command, to close the drill temporarily is given to a body of cadets required to fall in again after a stipulated period is known as ------------.

1. Dismiss

2. Falling out

3. Visarjan

4. Salami Shastra

(iii) Maximum range of .22 rifle at 330 angle is 1700 yards. True or false

(iv) The expansion of MPI is -

1. Maximum point of impact

2. Minimum point of impact

3. Most point of impact

4. Mean point of impact

(v) Parents deciding on the duration of the vacation to a hill station after discussing it with their children. What is this way of communication? (1)

1. One way communication

2. Two ways of communication

3. Three ways of communication

4. Aggressive way of communication

(vi) Fill in the blank :

The two major characteristics of Rifle .22 are -------------- and ---------------------

.

.

.

.

.

