CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021

CBSE 2021: Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021 (based on Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21). These resources are important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2021. Links to download the sample paper and the marking scheme are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021:

Section – A

1. Which of these statements about the princely states is incorrect:

a) Some of the princely states clearly wanted to become part of the Indian Union.

b) The Indian government was ready to give autonomy to some regions.

c) First of all, the ruler of Junagarh announced that the state had decided on Independence.

d) Princely states covered one third of the land area of the British Indian Empire.

Answer:

c) First of all, the ruler of Junagarh announced that the state had decided on Independence.

2. _____acts as a think tank of the Union Government.

a) NITI Aayog

b) Yojana Aayog

c) Election Commission of India

d) Ministry of External Affairs

Answer:

a). NITI Aayog

3. Which set of the Countries belonged to the NATO Group?

a) Poland, Britain, Romania

b) USA, Czech Republic, France

c) Britain, France, west Germany

d) Spain, France, East Germany

Answer:

c) Britain, France, west Germany

4. Globalisation leads to each culture becoming

a) More Different

b) More Transparent

c) More Distinctive

d) More Different and Distinctive

Answer:

d) More Different and Distinctive.

5. Which factors contributed to Pakistan’s failure in building a stable democracy?

a) Dominance of the Military

b) Dominance of the clergy

c) Dominance of the landowning aristocracy

d) All of the above

Answer:

d) All of the above

6. Arab Spring began with_____

a) Russian Revolution

b) Tunisian Revolution

c) Egyptian Revolution

d)Syrian Revolution

Answer:

b) Tunisian Revolution

7. ‘Choose the wrong statement:

a) Six- point proposal of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman for greater autonomy to East Pakistan.

b) India and Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998.

c) SAFTA signed at the 7th SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

d) India and Bangladesh signed the Farakka Treaty for sharing of the Ganga waters in 1996.

Answer:

c) SAFTA signed at the 7th SAARC summit in Islamabad

8. In the decade of 1960’s, the Congress Party under the leadership of Indira

Gandhi was affected by_____

a) Violence

b) Defection

c) Internal conflicts

d) Censorship

Answer:

c) Internal conflicts

9. _________Policy has been adopted by NITI Aayog.

a) Make in India

b) Made in India

c) Start-up India

d) Ayushman Bharat

Answer:

a) Make in India

10. First Gulf War was known as ______

a) Operation Infinite Reach

b) Operation Enduring Freedom

c) Operation Desert Storm

d) Operation Iraqi Freedom

Answer:

c) Operation Desert Storm

