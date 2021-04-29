CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (New). Link to download Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. Important portion of CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 is given below.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) Released For CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

One Theory Paper, 3 Hours Marks: 70

Units Topics No. of periods Marks I Variations in Psychological Attributes 20 9 II Self and Personality 24 10 III Meeting Life Challenges 14 7 IV Psychological Disorders 24 10 V Therapeutic Approaches 20 7 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 20 8 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 22 7 VIII Psychology and Life 13 6 IX Developing Psychological Skills 13 6 Total 170 70

Unit I:

Variations in Psychological Attributes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning

3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes

4. Intelligence

5. Theories of Intelligence: Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theories, Theory of Multiple Intelligences, Triarchic Theory of Intelligence, Planning, Attention-Arousal and Simultaneous Successive Model of Intelligence

6. Individual Differences in Intelligence

7. Culture and Intelligence

8. Emotional Intelligence

9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

10. Creativity

Unit II:

Self and Personality

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Self and Personality

3. Concept of Self

4. Cognitive and Behavioural Aspects of Self

5. Culture and Self

6. Concept of Personality

7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality

- Type Approach

- Trait Approach

- Psychodynamic Approach

- Behavioural Approach

- Cultural Approach

- Humanistic Approach

8. Assessment of Personality

- Self-report Measures

- Projective Techniques

- Behavioural Analysis

Unit III

Meeting Life Challenges

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and

Health

- Stress and Health

- General Adaptation Syndrome

- Stress and Immune System

- Lifestyle

4. Coping with Stress

- Stress Management Techniques

5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being

- Stress Resistant Personality

- Life Skills

- Positive Health

Unit IV

Psychological Disorders

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders

- Historical Background

3. Classification of Psychological Disorders

4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

5. Major Psychological Disorders

- Anxiety Disorders

- Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

- Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders

- Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

- Dissociative Disorders

- Depressive Disorder

- Bipolar and Related Disorders

- Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic

Disorders

- Neurodevelopmental Disorders

- Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders

- Feeding and Eating Disorders

- Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

Unit V

Therapeutic Approaches

The topics in this unit are:

1. Nature and Process of Psychotherapy

- Therapeutic relationship

2. Types of Therapies

- Psychodynamic Therapy

- Behaviour Therapy

- Cognitive Therapy

- Humanistic-Existential Therapy

- Biomedical Therapy

- Alternative Therapies

3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

Unit VI

Attitude and Social Cognition

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Explaining Social Behaviour

3. Nature and Components of Attitudes

4. Attitude Formation and Change

- Attitude Formation

- Attitude Change

- Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

5. Prejudice and Discrimination

6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice

7. Social Cognition

8. Schemas and Stereotypes

9. Impression Formation and Explaining

- Behaviour of Others through Attributions

- Impression Formation

- Attribution of Causality

10. Behaviour in the Presence of Others

11. Pro-social Behaviour

- Factors Affecting Prosocial Behaviour

Unit VII

Social Influence and Group Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature and Formation of Groups

3. Type of Groups

4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour

- Social Loafing

- Group Polarisation

5. Conformity, Compliance and Obedience

6. Cooperation and Competition

- Determinants of Cooperation and Competition

7. Social Identity

8. Intergroup Conflict: Nature and Causes

9. Conflict Resolution Strategies

Unit VIII

Psychology and Life

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Human-Environment Relationship

- Different Views of the Human-Environment

Relationship

3. Environmental Effects on Human Behaviour

- Human Influence on the Environment

- Noise

- Pollution

- Crowding

- Natural Disasters

4. Promoting Pro-environmental Behaviour

5. Psychology and Social Concerns

- Poverty and Discrimination

- Aggression, Violence and Peace

- Mahatma Gandhi on Non-violence

- Health

- Impact of Television on Behaviour

Unit IX

Developing Psychological Skills

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Developing as an effective Psychologist

3. General Skills

4. Observational Skills

5. Specific Skills

- Communication Skills

- Psychological Testing Skills

6. Interviewing Skills

7. Counselling Skills

Practical: 30 Marks

A. Development of Case Profile:

Using appropriate methods like interview, observation and psychological tests.

B. Test administration:

Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes like intelligence, aptitude, attitude, personality, etc.

C. In Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.

Distribution of Marks:

Practical File and Case Profile 10 Marks

Viva Voce (Case Profile and practical) 05 Marks

Two practicals 15 Marks*

*(5 Marks for conduct of practical and 10 Marks for report writing)

