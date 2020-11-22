CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021

CBSE 2021: Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021 (based on Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21). These resources are important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021. Links to download the Sociology Sample Paper and the Sociology Marking Scheme are given at the end of this article.

Also Check: CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2021

SECTION-A

1. Very few people who relax on their day off realise that this holiday is the outcome of a long struggle by workers. That the work-day should not exceed eight hours, that men and women should be paid equally for doing the same work, that workers are entitled to social security and pension, has not come about automatically.______________have shaped the world we live in and continue to do so.

a) Social movements

b) dialogue

c) public conference

d) confrontation

Answer:

a) Social movements

2. An average work day has 10-12 hours and it is not uncommon for employees to stay overnight in the office (known as a ‘night out’), when faced with a project deadline. Long working hours are central to the industry’s ‘work culture’. This phenomenon is referred to as_______in IT sector.

Answer:

TIME SLAVERY

3. Who are these women you give such names to? Whose womb did you take your birth in? Who carried the killing burden of you for nine months? Who was the saint who made you the light in her eye, _______ wrote these lines.

Answer:

TARABAI SHINDE

4. A) The land reforms took away rights from the erstwhile claimants, the upper castes who were in the sense that they played no part in the agricultural economy other than claiming their rent.

a) Tenants

b) Absentee landlords

c) Dominant caste

d) Political leaders

Answer:

b) Absentee landlords

OR

4. B) Mark the statement as true or false.

Indian independence in 1947 marked a big and complete break with the colonial past.

Answer:

FALSE.

5. “The theory of Demographic Transition suggests that population growth is linked to overall levels of economic development and that every society follows a typical pattern of development related population growth.”

Choose the incorrect statement about Demographic Transition Theory.

a) The growth rate in phase I and phase II are high.

b) The growth rate in phase II is high due to low death rate.

c) The growth rate in phase I and phase III are low.

d) The growth rate in phase III is approximately same as in phase I.

Answer:

a) The growth rate in phase I and phase II are high.

6. “The argument for a tribe-caste distinction was founded on an assumed cultural difference between Hindu castes, with their beliefs in purity and pollution and hierarchical integration, and ‘animist’ tribals with their more egalitarian and kinship-based modes of social organisation.”

Which of the following is not a characteristic of tribal communities?

a) Egalitarian organisation

b) Kinship based mode of social organisation

c) Animists

d) Organised religion

Answer:

d) Organised religion

7. “Peasant movements or agrarian struggles have taken place from pre-colonial days. Some of these issues under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi became partially linked to the Independence movement.”

A nation-wide non-tax campaign that took place in Surat in 1928, as a part of the non-cooperative movement is referred to as _____.

Answer:

BARDOLI SATYAGRAHA.

8. Mark the statement as true or false.

Karl Marx propounded the convergence thesis?

Answer:

FALSE.

9. Mark the statement as true or false.(App)

The religious or cultural minorities are politically vulnerable, irrespective of their economic or social position.

Answer:

TRUE

10. Social inequality is not the outcome of ______ differences between people, but is produced by the society in which they live.

Answer:

INNATE/BIOLOGICAL.

.

.

.

.

.

.

For the rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2021 and CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021 from the following links

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2021

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021