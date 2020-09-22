CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Supreme Court Asked CBSE & UGC To Synchronize Result Declaration & Admission Processes

CBSE: On 22nd September, the Supreme Court of India said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) & University Grants Commission (UGC) should synchronise the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 declaration dates with the cut-off date for college admissions. Both the agencies are instructed by the SC to submit their responses till 24th September. This hearing was related to a petition filed to give provisional admission to CBSE students in universities.

As per an online report, in the hearing, Vivel Tankha (senior advocate) said that if students are done with the exams till September 29 but will not get admission to universities and colleges then their efforts will be in vain. He further added that the result of CBSE Compartment 2020 Exams should be declared as soon as possible.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it will need 3 to 4 weeks to declare the result after CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 will get over.

In the Supreme Court, Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the students should be included in the admission process of colleges. Both the agencies are asked to submit their and then the matter will be heard in the court.

A total of 87,651 students from CBSE Class XII and 1,50,198 students from CBSE Class X have been put in the compartment category. This means that these students have failed in one of the five main subjects in their board examination.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 for 10th & 12th has been started and it will end on 30th September. CBSE Compartment Result 2020 is expected to be announced by the end of October and the admission process in most colleges will get over till that time. About 87,000+ students of Class 12 are writing CBSE Compartment Exams 2020. This case will have a huge impact on the future of these students.