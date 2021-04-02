CBSE Group A Score Card 2021 OUT @cbse.gov.in, Download Assistant Secretary, IT Analyst & Other Result Here

CBSE Group A Score Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Board (CBSE) has recently released the scorecard for the Group A Recruitment Exam. All such candidates who appeared in the CBSE Group A Interview Round 2021 can now download the scorecard through the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in.

The computer-based online exam for the post of Assistant Secretary was held on 28 January 2021 while for the post of Assistant Secretary, the exam was conducted on 31 January 2021. The CBT for Analyst (IT) was conducted on 30 January 2021. Then, the selected candidates were eligible for the interview process which was held from 23 Feb to 3 March 2021. The results for the same were released on 22 March 2021. The candidates can access the scorecard link by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download CBSE Group A Score Card 2021?

Visit the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Group A Score Card 2021flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and other details. The CBSE Group A Score Card 2021will be displayed on the screen. Download CBSE Group A Score Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download CBSE Group A Score Card 2021

A total of 35 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can download CBSE Group A Score Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

