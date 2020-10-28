CBSE Result 2020 out @cbse.nic.in, Download Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant Result Here

CBSE Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant on its website. All candidates who appeared in the CBSE CBT 2020 can download the result through the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.nic.in.

The Computer Based Test for the post of Senior Assistant on 30 January 2020, Stenographer on 31 January 2020 and Junior Assistant on 29 and 30 January 2020. The Junior Assistant CBT 2020 was conducted in multiple shifts, hence marks scored by the candidates have been normalised as per the formula, already uploaded by the Board on its website.

The candidature of the candidates in the result notice is provisional and mere inclusion of the Roll Number and Name of the candidates does not confer any right upon the candidate over the post. The date and venue for the skill test will be informed in due course.

The candidates can check CBSE Recruitment 2020 for Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant Exam 2020 Result against the advt. No. CBSE/Rectt. Cell/Advt./FA/01/2019 dated 15 November 2019 below.

As per CBSE Result, 680 candidates have been selected for the post of Senior Assistant, 327 candidates for Stenographer, 2205 candidates selected for Junior Assistant. The marks and cut off marks of CBT will be uploaded/displayed on the Board’s Website only after the entire process of the respective posts is completed over.i.e.after declaration of the final result.

How to Download CBSE Result 2020 for Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant Posts?

Visit the official website.i.e.cbse.nic.in. Click on CBSE Result 2020 for Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant The PDF will be opened. Candidates are download CBSE Result 2020 for Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant Posts and save it for future reference.

