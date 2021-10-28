CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 12 NCC: Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22

Check CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 12 NCC. It is based on revised CBSE Syllabus & important for upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22 (Term 1)

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 NCC subjects is available here for download in PDF format. This MCQ based CBSE Sample Paper is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam of NCC subject. Link to download the syllabus is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1)

SECTION-A

PART-I (Attempt any 16 Questions)

Q.1: ‘Tham’ can also be called as:-

a). Halt

b). Visarjan

c). Dismiss

d). Wheeling

Q.2: While passing an Officer, salute will be given at which pace?

a). Second

b). Third

c). Fourth

d). Sixth

Q.3: What is the Composition and Strength for Guard of Honor for the Vice President

and Prime Minister?

a). 50

b). 75

c). 100

d). 150

Q.4: Drill brings about the coordination between -------- and body.

a). Hand

b). Legs

c). Mind

d). Rifle

Q.5: How many degrees does the cadet turn in wheeling?

a). 45

b).60

c).75

d).90

Q.6: Why is 'Forming of a squad' done?

a) To change the formation

b) To change the direction

c) For halt

d) For saluting

Q.7: What is the weight of the .22 Deluxe Rifle?

a) 8 lbs 10 oz

b) 6 lbs 3 oz

c) 8 lbs 2 oz

d) 6 lbs 2 oz

Q.8: Write expansion of MPI.

a) Man point of impact

b) mean point of impact

c) Main point of impact

d) mid-point of impact

Q.9: What is known as the act of firing a shot?

a) Cocking

b) Shooting

c) Suiting

d) Grouping

Q.10: Why is the red flag used when firing?

a) To scare

b) To tell that there is firing on the range

c) For the Red Cross

d) for decoration

Q.11: What are the three essential elements for the creation of fire and its continuation?

a) Oxygen, heat, temperature

b) oxygen, temperature, material

c) Oxygen, atmosphere, temperature

d) oxygen, material, cooling agent

Q.12: Name natural disasters among these.

a) Storm, kitchen fire

b) cyclone, road accidents

c) Tornado, drought

d) Tsunami, chemical fire

Q.13: The heating of milk to such temperature and for such periods, as required to destroy any pathogens without destruction of nutritive value is known as;

a) Boiling

b) Freezing

c) Heating

d) Pasteurization

Q. 14: Help given to a sick or injured person until full medical treatment is available is called –

a) Medicine

b) assurance

c) Ambulance

d) First aid

Q.15: What causes pollution imbalance in the atmosphere?

a) Pollutants

b) Water

c) Air

d) Science

Q.16: “Wedding function is going on and music is playing loudly” which type of pollution is this? a) Air pollution

b) soil pollution

c) sound pollution

d) water pollution

Q. 17: Which source of water is a good source of potable water supply?

a) Rain water

b) Surface water

c) Underground streams

d) River water

Q.18: The expansion of DDMA is

a) Delhi Disaster Management Act

b) District Disaster Management Act

c) District Disaster Management Authority

d) Delhi Disaster Management Authority

