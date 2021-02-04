CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for Class 12 Elements of Business Studies: Download PDF

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Elements of Business Studies Sample Paper 2021 (based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21) and prepare for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021. Links to download PDF of CBSE Class 12 Elements of Business Studies Sample Paper 2021 is given at the end of the article.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 - 10th, 12th: CBSE Time Table 2021

CBSE Class 12 Elements of Business Studies Sample Paper 2021:

Elements of Business

MM – 70 TIME: 3 HOURS

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains 30 questions.

2. Marks are indicated against each question.

3. There are two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s) of three marks each.

4. There are two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s) of four marks each.

5. Answers should be brief and to the point

1 ................ is the business form in which there is separation of ownership and management.

a. Sole Proprietorship

b. Partnership

c. Company

d. Hindu Undivided Family

2. The holders of .......................... enjoy right to vote and right to receive dividend.

a. Preference Share

b. Retained Earnings

c. Equity shares

d. Trade Credit

3. Debentures represents.........................of the company.

a. Fixed capital of the company

b. Permanent capital of the company

c. Fluctuating capital of the company

d. Loan capital of the company

4. Which of the following is an internal source of finance?

a. Bonds

b. Debentures

c. Retained earnings

d. Loan from financial institutions

OR

Which of the following is the permanent source of capital?

a. Commercial paper

b. Equity shares

c. Preference shares

d. Debentures

5. Informal communication is also known______________

a. Grapevine

b. Lateral

c. Visual

d. Horizontal

OR

The full form of e-mail is.............................. :

a. electric mail

b. extra mail

c. extension mail

d. electronic mail

6. Match the correct options of Column I with Column II:

Column I Column II (a) Companies Act (i) 7 (b) Maximum number of members in a private company (ii) 2013 (c) Minimum number of members in a public limited company (iii) 200

Alternatives:

(A) (a)-(iii),(b)-(ii),(c)- (i)

(B) (a)-(ii),(b)-(iii),(c)-(i)

(C) (a)-(ii),(b)-(i), (c)- (ii)

(D) (a)-(i),(b)-(iii),(c)-(ii)

7 ...............................is not used for making payment.

a. Debit card

b. Credit card

c. Pay –in-slip

d. Cash

8. Invoice is prepared by........................ in case of sale of goods

a. Buyer

b. Seller

c. Borrower

d. Owner

.

.

.

.

For the rest of the questions and answers, download the sample paper and marking scheme from the following links.