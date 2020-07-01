CBSE Schools Instructed By The Board To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed 9th & 11th Students: Check Details & Updates!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released a notification on its official website stating that all the failed students of 9th and 11th be provided with an opportunity in all subjects where students have failed. All CBSE Schools have been directed to hold re-examination for failed 9th & 11th students. The official notification the opportunity is to be extended to all the students even if they were offered this opportunity earlier.

“CBSE because of unprecedented situation, intimated its decision vide Notification No. CBSE/CE/2020 dated 13.5.2020 that all the failed students of 9th and 11th be provided with an opportunity in all subjects where students have failed. It was also reiterated that this exemption is to be extended to all the students even if they have been given this opportunity earlier to this notification also”, as per official CBSE notification.

According to the notification, CBSE has observed that its affiliated schools are being misled by stating that till the time LPA No. 154 of 2020, Rukmini Devi Public School vs. CBSE filed in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi is not disposed of, there is no need of complying the Notification dated 13.05.2020 by the schools. It has also come to the notice that schools are therefore not extending the opportunity to the failed students of Class 9th and 11th.

"All schools are hereby informed that the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi has, during the hearings, not quashed the above said Notification, hence all are requested to abide by the directions contained therein without being misled. Accordingly, schools can conduct online/offline/innovative tests and may decide promotion on the basis of the test conducted", instructed by CBSE through notification.

