Schools Likely To Reopen In August: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

When will CBSE School reopen: In an interview, HRD Minister Ramesh Pkhriyal ‘Nishank’ indicated that CBSE Result 2020 will be out till 15th August & after that CBSE schools might reopen. In an interview when he was asked about the reopening of schools then he said that after conducting pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2020, the aim will be to publish CBSE Result till 15th August 2020. He also indicated that schools affiliated to CBSE and other boards will reopen in August or after August.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it will consult union territories & states before taking any decision on reopening schools, colleges, universities training centres & other educational institutions. The decision in this regard will be taken in the month of July.

Unlock 1.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with UTs & States: MHA

This interview clearly indicates that Indian Government is not in a rush to open educational institutions for the safety of students. The government is trying to provide full assistance to students via the internet so that the academic session doesn't get hampered. However, there is a high probability that CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 might be reduced to avoid burden on students. A news report suggests that the new reduced CBSE Syllabus might be published within a month.

