CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From CBSE Class 12th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21

Dec 3, 2020 17:06 IST
CBSE: Check deleted portion CBSE 12th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship exam 2020-21. 

Deleted Topics From CBSE Class 12th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21:

Unit 1

 

Chapter 1- Entrepreneurial Opportunity

 

Chapter 2 – Enterprise Planning

No change

Unit 2

 

Chapter 3- Enterprise Marketing

 

Chapter 4- Enterprise growth strategies

Chapter 3 - Negotiation = 2 marks

 

Chapter 3 - Customer Relationship Management = 2 marks

 

Chapter 3 – Vendor Management = 3 marks

 

Chapter 4 – Reasons for failure of mergers and acquisitions = 6 marks

Unit 3

 

Chapter 5- Business Arithmetic

 

Chapter 6 – Resource mobilization

Chapter 5 – No change

 

Chapter 6 – Securities Exchange Board of India

(SEBI) = 4 marks

 

Chapter 6 – Secondary market, features and

Importance = 4 marks

Syllabus is one of the essential resources that students must have while preparing for any exam. Students must keep themselves updated with the changes in the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Entrepreneurship board exam are advised to learn all the changes in the latest syllabus of Class 12 Entrepreneurship subject. Students preparing for various examinations can also take help of other important resources such as Sample Papers, Previous Years Papers, Marking Scheme, Model Answer Sheet etc. These resources are very useful for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021.

