CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Home Science Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Home Science Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has released revised syllabus for Class 12th on 7th July 2020. With this article, you can check all the topics which have been deleted from Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21. Students of Class 12 preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 should note all the changes in the latest syllabus & plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2020-21: Deleted Topics/Chapters

UNIT TOPIC DELETED/REDUCED UNIT II: Nutrition, Food Science and Technology Catering and Food Service Management UNIT III: Human Development and Family Studies Special Education and support services UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel Production and Quality control in the Garment Industry UNIT V: Resource management Human Resource Management UNIT VI: Communication and Extension Media Management, Design and Production

With the link given above, you can download the deleted CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 (PDF). As we all are aware that the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 is one of the essential resources that every scholar should refer to while preparing for the CBSE exam 2021.

With the starting of the new CBSE academic session 2020-21, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the syllabus but due to COVID-19 pandemic the ongoing CBSE academic session 2020-21 has been hampered & this is the reason why CBSE has reduced the new CBSE Syllabus by 30%.

In this article, Jagran Josh has also given links to access other essential resources such as the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2021, CBSE Syllabus 2020-21, Previous Years Question Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme 2021, NCERT Solutions, CBSE Model Answer Booklets, Videos etc., for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021.

