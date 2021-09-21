CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for Class 11 English Core: Download Now & Prepare for Exams

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 Class 11 English (Core) subject is available here. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 11 English (Core) exam.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 Class 11 English (Core) subject is available here. It contains important information related to CBSE Class 11 English (Core) subject. Students are advised to thoroughly study the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): Class 11 English

Reading Comprehension: (8 + 5 = 13)

- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Creative Writing Skills and Grammar: (3 + 5 + 4 = 12)

Short Writing Tasks

- Notice Writing

Long Writing Tasks

- Business or Official Letters (Making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for or giving information, placing orders and sending replies)

- Speech

Grammar

- Determiners

- Tenses

- Re-ordering of Sentences

{MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences}

C. Literature: (9 Marks for Hornbill + 6 Marks for Snapshots = 15 Marks)

Literary-prose/poetry extracts (seen- texts) comprehension and appreciation. (Two Extracts)

Questions Based on Texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book-Hornbill:

- The Portrait of a Lady (Prose)

- A Photograph (Poem)

- “We’re Not Afraid to Die… if We Can All Be Together” (Prose)

- Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

- The Laburnum Top (Poem)

- Landscape of the Soul (Prose) Book-Snapshots:

- The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse (Prose)

- The Address (Prose)

- Ranga’s Marriage (Prose)

Total: 40

ASL: 10

GRAND TOTAL 40 + 10 = 50 MARKS

Prescribed Books

1. Hornbill: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

2. Snapshots: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

