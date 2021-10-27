CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam: Answers To Be Marked On OMR Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22 offline. CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 are scheduled to be held online in November & December. Multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked & to be answered in OMR sheets. Check details.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22 offline. CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 are scheduled to be held online in November & December. Multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in exams & students will be given OMR sheets where they will have to mark their response (by darkening the circle on the correct options). Question papers will be sent to CBSE Schools through digital mode & can be accessed by officials. Here are some latest updates related to Term 1 10th & 12th CBSE board exams 2021-22

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 To Released Soon:

The board will soon release the admit card for CBE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. Regular students can get their admit card from their schools whereas private candidates need to download them from the official website. Check important details from the link given below

CBSE Date Sheet for 10th & 12th (All Subjects) Released:

The board has released the CBSE date sheet for all subjects of classes 10th & 12th (both major & minor subjects). As per CBSE date sheet, exams are scheduled in November & December. If you have not checked latest CBSE date sheet then you can check from the following links

MCQ Based CBSE Sample Papers Are Available For Download (Free)

CBSE has already published MCQ based sample papers based on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus along with answers and CBSE Marking Scheme. These resources are available free of cost and are very important for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22. One can access these sample papers from the following links

Term 1 CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 & Class 12:

Students of classes 10th & 12th are advised to only concentrate on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus as questions based on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus will be asked in 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. One can access Term 1 CBsE Syllabus from the following link

