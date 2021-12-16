CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: New Guidelines For Evaluation Out

A new CBSE circular has been issued recently with new guidelines related to the evaluation of the CBSE OMR Sheet. As per the official circular, CBSE OMR sheets will be sent to regional offices quickly (within 15 minutes) after the exam.

The same day evaluation of the CBSE OMR sheet has been stopped for the remaining Term 1 CBSE 12th board exams 2021-22 (Hindi subject & other till 30 December).

As per the new guidelines, CBSE OMR sheets will be sent within 15 minutes after the exam. It will be done in the presence of the observer. The observer and the Centre Superintendent will sign on the sealed parcel with a leave time stamp of sealing the package.

CBSE has also released the new guidelines for printing the question paper. The question paper will be printed after 10:45 AM when all the students will enter the CBSE examination centres.

CBSE has started conducting two board exams (Term 1 & Term 2) in one academic session from 2021-22 onwards. 50% CBSE Syllabus is being assessed through Term 1 & rest 50% is assessed through Term 2 CBSE board exams 2021-22. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are being asked in Term and same-day evaluation was happening till 15 December through machine scanning besides manual checking.

