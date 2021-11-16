CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India (KTPI)

Check CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India. Download now & prepare for CBSE 12th KTPI board exam 2021-22 (Term 1).

Check CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India. CBSE Term 1 Class 12 board exam 2021-22 for this subject is scheduled for 30 November. This sample paper is available free of cost and published by CBSE itself. With this sample paper one can easily understand the new exam pattern. After going through this sample paper, students will learn about some important concepts from which questions are expected in CBSE Class 12 Term 1 board exam 2021-22 of this subject.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

1. This book deals with Tamil grammar and poetics. It refers to a fivefold division of land, viz. kurinji, mullai, marudam, neytal and palai. Identify this text from the following

options.

(a) Silappadikaram

(b) Tolkappiyam

(c) Tirukkural

(d) Manimekalai

2. The Mahabharata has many long narrations of mallayuddha or wrestling combat. Which one of the following encounters did not happen in the Mahabharata?

(a) Bhima and Jarasandha

(b) Bhima and Duryodhana

(c) Krishna and Chanura

(d) Balarama and Kamsa

3. This flexible curling sword is used in Kalari. Which among the following is this dangerous weapon?

(a) Jarjara

(b) Khalaka

(c) Dhanu

(d) Urumi

4. Several ancient texts throw light on agriculture. Which of the following texts does not discuss agriculture?

(a) Krishiparasara

(b) Vrikshayurveda

(c) Aryabhatiya

(d) Amarakosha

5. This martial art is very popular in northern parts of India, where a polished stick is used. Which among the following is this martial art?

(a) Kuruntadi

(b) Shilambam

(c) Lathi Khela

(d) Kusti

6. Since ancient times, this martial art was accorded the status of a respectable sport and enjoyed royal patronage, was one of the sixty-four arts that all could learn, and an entire

treatise was dedicated to it. Identify the martial art form.

(a) Kallaripayattu

(b) Silambam

(c) Vajra-mushti

(d) Mallayuddha

7. Training of this martial art involves Ayurvedic treatments for body and mind and techniques of therapeutic massages. Identify this form of martial art from the following

options.

(a) Ankavinoda

(b) Kalari

(c) Mallakhamba

(d) Khalaka

.

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and their answers, download the sample papers and its marking scheme from the following links

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) KTPI

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) KTPI