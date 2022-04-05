CBSE Term 1 Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism 2022: Apply Before April 20- Check Revaluation Process Details

Check CBSE Online Redressal Mechanism for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 below. The Board has extended the last date to apply recently. Check all details here.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 was released last month and the schools had been given the option to apply online on the official website of the CBSE Board in case the students there had any disputes related to the results. The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 students can apply for their issues till April 20, 2022, and the schools can address the queries on cbse.gov.in till the above-mentioned date. The CBSE Board has also released an official notice regarding the same which can be read below.

The notice states, "It has been informed by some schools that they are not able to apply within the due date, hence, as a special measure, CBSE is extending the last date till April 20, 2022, Wednesday.”

READ THE COMPLETE NOTICE HERE

CBSE Term 1 Online Redressal Mechanism: The Process

The students who have problems have to reach out to their schools in case they are facing any problems with their results. In case your question has been wrongly evaluated, you may reach out to your school.

Students have to submit their query in writing to the schools which would pass the information/ query to the CBSE Board through the official website link " School Request Submission For Resolution (SRSR Term 1 Exam Result 2022) on the CBSE homepage.

Schools would have to log in on the official CBSE website using their credentials and enter the student detail and his/her query.

CBSE will look into the revaluation request made post this process.

The students must note that only the schools can access the Revaluation page not them individually.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Online Redressal Mechanism: Details

If any dispute is to be resolved by CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools can be uploaded at once on the SRSR Portal. The date has been extended owing to the schools requesting an extension to CBSE.

CBSE has also asked those schools who had submitted half-filled request forms to submit the complete details by April 20, 2022. The earlier deadline was 26th March 2022 for class 10 and 31st March 2022 for class 12 students.

CBSE has also informed that the schools who have communicated to CBSE headquarters or have mailed CBSE the issues must make a point to upload their queries on the portal by April 20th last.

CBSE will not be considering requests made via any other mode other than the redressal window on its official website.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams would be starting from April 26, 2022.

