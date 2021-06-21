CBSE To SC: Students Unsatisfied With Their CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Can Appear For Optional Exams

CBSE: On 21st June, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court that students unsatisfied with their CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 can appear for optional exams. These exams will be conducted from August 15. Check updates.

CBSE: On 21st June, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court that students unsatisfied with their CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 can appear for optional exams. These exams will be conducted between August 15 to September 15 provided that situation is conducive amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding CBSE Class 12 Assessment, CBSE has formulated the 30:30:40 Assessment Plan for Class 12 which was approved by the apex court. As per the plan, 40% weightage will be given to the unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam of Class 12,30% weightage to the theory component of Class 11 final exams and 30% weightage to Class 10. You can check more details about the assessment plan from the following link.

In the Supreme Court, CBSE pointed out that different schools have different standards of question papers, evaluation standards etc., and hence the assessment policy has been formulated to ensure standardisation of marks as marks of 11th & 12th components to be awarded at the school level.CBSE also pointed out that the marks obtained in the optional exams will be considered as final marks of those who opt for optional exams. CBSE further added that the grievance redressal committee has been framed according to the directions of the Supreme Court.

The board also mentioned that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be published by July 31 and students unsatisfied with the result can appear for optional CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 which will be conducted when the situation will be conductive, tentatively between 15 August to 15 September. Jagran Josh will provide more updates if there is any further development.

