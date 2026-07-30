CCRUM Recruitment 2026 Apply Last Date Today: Get Apply Link & Other Details Here

Key Points CCRUM announced 180 vacancies for various Group A, B, & C posts for 2026.

Online applications are open from July 01 to July 31, 2026.

Candidates can correct applications between August 03-05, 2026.

CCRUM Recruitment 2026: The CCRUM has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for 180 various posts including Multi-Tasking Staff, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk, Pharmacist, and other posts. The application process started on 01 July and will end today, on 31 July. The candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment should not wait for the last date and apply as soon as possible to avoid the last minute technical glitches. The last date to pay the examination fees is also 31 July. The candidates will also be provided with the facility to make corrections in their submitted application forms. The correction facility will remain active between 03-05 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive, CCRUM is going to fill a total of 180 Group A, B, & C vacant posts.

CCRUM Recruitment 2026 Highlights CCRUM is going to fill the vacancies for Group A, B, & C including Multi-Tasking Staff, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk, Pharmacist, Hindi Assistant, Proof Reader, Staff Nurse, and others. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Council of Research for Unani Medicine (CCRUM) Post Name Various Group A, B, C Posts Advertisement No. CCRUM:1/2026 No. of Vacancies 180 Registration Dates 01 July to 31 July 2026 Official Website ccrum.in CCRUM Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to check the eligibility criteria defined for each post before proceeding with the application form. The direct link to apply for the recruitment is given here.

CCRUM Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Steps to Apply for CCRUM Recruitment 2026 To apply for CCRUM Various Posts recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below: Go to the official website of CCRUM at ccrum.in.

On the homepage, click on the Login tab.

Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.

Fill the application form with all the required details carefully.

Upload the scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application as applicable.

Submit the application form and save it for future reference. CCRUM Recruitment 2026 Application Fee The candidates are required to pay the examination fee along with the processing fee in online mode. The processing fee for all the posts in Group A, B, & C is same i.e. Rs.500/-, while the examination fee for all the Group posts varies. Check the application fee in the table below: