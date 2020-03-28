CDM PHO Balasore Recruitment 2020 for 314 Posts of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and other, Apply @baleswar.nic.in

CDM PHO Balasore Recruitment 2020: Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Balasore, Odisha has notified for the 314 Posts of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Radiograph and other.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts and appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled from 30 March 2020 onwards.

Candidates can visit on the official website of All such candidates applied for the Senior Resident and Medical Officer posts can check the notification on the official website of Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Balasore -https://baleswar.nic.in/.

Interested and eligible candidates having the requisite qualification and experience may appear for the interview with original documents at the time of interview.

Advertisement No-5291

Date: 25-03-2020

Important Dates for CDM PHO Balasore Recruitment 2020:

Interview Dates

Staff Nurse-30 March 2020

Pharmacist-30 March 2020

Lab Technician-31 March 2020

Radiograph-31 March 2020

MPHW(F)-01 April 2020

MPHW(M)-02 April 2020



Vacancy Details for CDM PHO Balasore Recruitment 2020:

Staff Nurse-24

Pharmacist-12

Lab Technician-14

Radiograph-08

MPHW(F)-116

MPHW(M)-140



Details Eligibility Criteria

Staff Nurse-Candidates should have Certificate for Diploma in Nursing/GNM from any AICTE approved Institution or Medical College.

Pharmacist-Candidates should have Diploma in Pharmacy from any Govt. Colleges Odisha/Recognized private institution approved by AICTE conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board.

Lab Technician-Diploma in Medical Lab Technology from any Govt. Medical Colleges Odisha/Recognized AICTE approved or equivalent.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process:

The selection will be made strictly on the marks secured on technical qualifications only.



How to Apply:

Candidates can visit on the official website of Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Balasore, Odisha-https://baleswar.nic.in/ and appear for the walk-in-interview as mentioned in the notification from 30 March to 02 April 2020. Check the details notification on the official website.