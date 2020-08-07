Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 8 Senior Resident Posts, Walk-In on 13 Aug

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in the Head Quarter Hospital, Byculla. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 13 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 13 August 2020

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 8 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree/DM/DNB or Diploma in the concerned speciality from university recognized by State/Central Government.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 13 August 2020 in Medical Director’s Office, Dr. BAM Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents.

